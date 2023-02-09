Domee Shi (‘Turning Red’ director) on why she was determined to have her main character be a teenager [Exclusive Video Interview]

For Domee Shi, it was incredibly important that the central character of “Turning Red” was a teenager because it was a character that she hadn’t seen in a Disney or Pixar movie. “I was really excited about the opportunity to really showcase and explore the weirdness and specificity of being a teen girl and how everything felt like life or death,” the director tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above).

In addition to having a secret sketchbook, Shi took another crazy part of her teenage years and incorporated it into the movie. “My mom did follow me on my first day of middle school and hid behind a tree with sunglasses on hoping I wouldn’t recognize her. She did not get into a fight with a security guard, thank goodness.”

“Turning Red,” which can currently be streamed on Disney+, centers around Mei, a 13-year-old girl who’s trying to balance a burgeoning social life with honoring her parents, specifically her mother. When she awakes one day to find that she’s transformed into a giant red panda, she finds that it comes from a hereditary curse and only an ancient ritual can turn back the effects of the curse. The film recently scored an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. Four years ago Shi won the Best Animated Short Film Oscar for “Bao.”

Shi’s fascination with red pandas only came about over the past five years and it started from simply scrolling through Instagram and YouTube. “I kept coming across these videos of red pandas and there’s this one where this red panda got scared and he stood up on its hind legs a made a really funny pose with his paws in the air.” From there she went down a rabbit hole of all sorts of videos and pictures of the animal. “I just was like, ‘They’re so freaking cute and thick and they’re like fat, red raccoons! How come no one’s made a movie about them yet? Maybe I should.’”

Casting the roles of Mei and Ming were pivotal in making the movie work. Rosalie Chiang actually came on board very early on in the process to do the scratch dialogue for Mei and was offered the role right away. “She just sounded so natural and dorky, but like full of so much determination and spunkiness. At that time she had Invisalign so she had a slight lisp and I just thought that was so cute and unique.” Putting Sandra Oh in the role of Ming was a bit of a no-brainer for Shi since she knew that she would need someone who could do heartfelt dialogue along with also being scary and funny. Oh particularly came through when voicing Ming’s gigantic red panda creature. “We thought we’ll record her and then we’ll treat it with some monstery effects to make it sound more booming and scary, but she was able to do that with her natural voice and we didn’t have to treat her voice at all.”

