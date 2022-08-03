Don Roy King and Liz Patrick (‘Saturday Night Live’ directors) on the ‘remarkable tornado’ of ‘SNL’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I had the 16 best years of my career at the remarkable production tornado that is ‘Saturday Night Live,'” reveals director Don Roy King. He just received his 16th and last Primetime Emmy nomination after retiring from his long run helming “SNL” this past December. He has won the directing award 11 times in his career.

Liz Patrick co-directed with King those final 2021 episodes for NBC and then took over as solo director in early January. They are nominated together for the Best Variety Series Directing category, with the episode hosted by pop/rock superstar Billie Eilish as the submission.

For our recent webchat he adds, “Someone magically found Liz, who was able to slide in very smoothly, very quickly, very congenially to take over, and the transition was smooth.” Patrick says, “The transition has been great. This has been a dream come true. The show is one that I’ve always wanted to work on, and I grew up as a TV junkie and watched ‘SNL’ all my life.” Patrick has also won a mantle full of Daytime Emmys, with nine victories mostly from her work with Ellen DeGeneres.

The variety sketch series just concluded its 47th season in May. Watch our exclusive video interview above as King reflects on some of his favorite episodes, including the return of Eddie Murphy, which was one of his Emmy-winning installments as director. Patrick reveals some of her dream guest hosts now that she is the top director, including Sarah Paulson, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson.

