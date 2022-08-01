Donald Glover (‘Atlanta’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Donald Glover is entering the “Atlanta” episode “Sinterklaas is Coming to Town” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program aired March 24, 2022 and was the second episode of the third season for the FX show.

In this installment, Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) receives a call while in Copenhagen that he needs to fly to Amsterdam because his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) is in jail. Earn bails out Alfred, but later on Alfred claims he won’t perform because the audience contains many people in blackface. Earn gives the news to the venue owner, Dirk (Matteo Simoni), who then chases down Earn and mistakenly attacks a man in blackface because he thinks it’s him.

This year marks 10 career Emmy nominations for Glover; he won two trophies in 2017 for acting in and directing “Atlanta.” For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Bill Hader (“Barry”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). “Atlanta” received three total 2022 Emmy Award nominations.

