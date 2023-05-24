‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ costume designer Donna Zakowska on the challenge of Midge’s flash-forward looks and creating her ‘sitting outfit’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Fans of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” weren’t the only ones thrown for a loop when the fifth and final season opened with a flash-forward to 1981. Costume designer Donna Zakowska also didn’t expect these time jumps decades into the future — subsequent episodes show glimpses of the ’70s and ’90s in addition to the ’80s — from the show’s present timeline of 1961, when Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) has set her sights on “The Gordon Ford Show.”

“I had a feeling something might be coming, but I was still a little bit shocked because we so much had this image of Midge and who she was and her clothing that it did take sort of a moment of my talking to Rachel and just having a sense of where this character was going to go,” Zakowska tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Costume Design panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “It was fun, but it also meant for us that now we were going to be departing from the series. Endings are never your favorite thing. It was something we had to tackle emotionally.”

The flash-forwards reveal that Midge has found enormous success as a stand-up comic, but some of her personal relationships are not in the greatest state — particularly, she and Susie (Alex Borstein) had a falling-out. Through it all, Midge is still incredibly stylish — and period accurate — in her fabulous outfits featuring shades of her signature pink and red (see: that pink sequin top and flowing skirt for her “60 Minutes” interview). Zakowska, who won an Emmy for her work in Season 2, found it “a little bit of a challenge” to evolve Midge’s style while remaining consistent with her character at first.

“It’s definitely pulling back. It’s definitely about being more of a minimalist because I think the ’70s, it was not minimal, but then you hit the ’80s and ’90s, so you really have to question the moment, you have to question the period and you have to try to make it credible because you are dealing with one actress,” she states. “And it is really a lot about the makeup and aging the person, but always trying to capture the essence of who that person is. You never want to lose that just because you’re changing periods. I think it’s about instinct. I always say this. I really think it’s about your instinct, in a way, and I really tend to trust my instinct.”

In the 1961 timeline, Susie secures Midge a job on “The Gordon Ford Show” as its first female writer. An entire plot point in the second episode revolves around Midge finding the perfect outfit for the first day of work — because this is a sitting job, so she needs a “sitting outfit,” not a “standing outfit.” Susie casually puts together a flared plaid skirt, cute jacket and sailor cap — all in red. The outfit gets a big showcase when her former paramour Sylvio (Milo Ventimiglia) chases her through multiple subway cars and platforms. According to Zakowska, the “sitting outfit” line wasn’t in the initial script when she started designing it.

“I had this feeling about this outfit — it wasn’t even quite reinforced yet and I didn’t realize that this was going to be as big a journey. I didn’t realize she was going to be running around the streets, but I had this idea of what I call the red sailor,” she shares. “This is like her journey into the future, another world, and then I found this fabulous fabric. Somehow it also came together … but I think when I designed it, it was just an instinct about how this costume should work. And then as it evolved and suddenly you see her running through the subway, sitting on the stairs and swirling around — I felt a bit lucky in that moment that it had mentally come together in that way.”

Zakowska had been with “Maisel” since the beginning, making the series the longest project she’s ever worked on. And saying goodbye was as emotional as you might imagine. “It was very hard for us to say, ‘This is the last costume you’re going to have,'” she says. “It wasn’t just about the costume. It was about the fitting. It was about the great interaction that I had with Rachel as an actress and our excitement every time we created a new costume and had a new journey or a new feeling or a new idea. We suddenly realized, ‘Wow, oh, I guess this isn’t going to happen again.'”

