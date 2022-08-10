How ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ costume designer Donna Zakowska subtly transitioned into ’60s fashion in Season 4 [Exclusive Video Interview]

Donna Zakowska has been the costume designer on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” since the beginning, winning an Emmy for her work in 2019. She’s nominated again this year for the fourth season and feels “very lucky” to have been able to track fashion changes and character development as the period series has moved through time.

“I think what’s great about it is that really developing these characters and just sort of portraying the various phases in their life and doing it through the costumes,” Zakowska tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Costume Designers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “It’s sort of a very lucky thing to be able to do that. You don’t usually have it. And so it’s been very sort of enjoyable. Doing that — it has really been subtle, the way we’ve developed, and really, very controlled, which is also sort of great. It’s been little steps versus just baby steps.

Season 4 took place in the early ’60s, a time when the silhouette for women’s fashion changed. “I think the ’50s is very much about curving and round. It’s opposite of the ’40s. And then you get into these early ’60s and everything becomes a little bit more square a little bit shorter,” Zakowska explains. “It’s sort of like things tend to shrink a bit. But then pattern becomes like a much more of an element actually.”

SEE More than 180 interviews with Emmy nominees

Zakowska “really embraced” this transitional period and integrated subtle changes in the wardrobe to capture the “movement forward but not too abruptly.” Skirts were more tapered and there were a lot more bucket hats. Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) trademark all-black performance look got some updates and splashes of color, including her go-to pink.

“Black still becomes a little characteristic color of her performance. So I dealt a lot with a lot of different accessories in terms of maybe the trims, or the two sashes… the pinks together. So that’s what we’re talking about — you’re seeing the pink, you’re seeing that what that means for the character, but then finding this sort of new way of introducing it,” Zakowska says. “And also just sort of expanding her performance look — I mean, I don’t know how many black dresses I’ve designed, maybe 50 or, I don’t know, something like that. So you sort of have to find a way to sort of go beyond what you’ve done before. And your sensories became like a big part of it.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?