Drama Guest Actor: Emmys 2021 episode submissions for Don Cheadle, Charles Dance, Timothy Olyphant, Courtney B. Vance, Carl Weathers

Per Emmy tradition, all of the guest acting contenders had to designate their episode submissions on the initial nominations ballot, so we already know all of the entries for the Best Drama Guest Actor nominees. (Conversely, leads and supportings choose their installments after nominations.) The 2021 Emmy nominees for this category are Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Charles Dance (“The Crown”), Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”), Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”) and Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”). Scroll down to see which episodes the Emmy voters will be watching to judge the nominees’ performances.

Cheadle’s submission for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is “New World Order,” which streamed March 19 on Disney+ as the first episode of Season 1. Emmy ballot description: “Colonel James Rhodes / War Machine (Cheadle) is an officer with the United States Air Force and a member of the Avengers. He is present when Sam Wilson donates Captain America’s shield to the Smithsonian and questions why Sam did not want to take up the mantle.” This marks Cheadle’s 11th career Emmy nomination after “The Rat Pack,” “A Lesson Before Dying,” “Things Behind the Sun,” “ER,” “House of Lies” (four times) and “Black Monday” (two times).

Dance’s submission for “The Crown” is “Gold Stick,” which streamed November 15 on Netflix as the first episode of Season 4. Emmy ballot description: “Concerned that Prince Charles is not taking his duty seriously, Lord Mountbatten (Dance) confronts him about his ongoing affair with Camilla and advises that he end it and find a suitable wife. While holidaying in Ireland, Mountbatten is the victim of an IRA bombing and his death deeply impacts Charles’s future.” This marks Dance’s fourth career Emmy nomination after previously acting in “Bleak House” and narrating “Savage Kingdom” (two times).

Olyphant’s submission for “The Mandalorian” is “Chapter 9: The Marshal,” which streamed October 30 on Disney+ as the first episode of Season 2. Emmy ballot description: “The Mandalorian, drawn to the Outer Rim in search of others of his kind, meets Cobb Vanth, the marshal of Mos Pelgo, a small town on Tatooine. A capable peacekeeper, Vanth, played by Timothy Olyphant, is the custodian of Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor, which he bought from Jawa traders.” This marks Olyphant’s third career Emmy nomination after previously acting in “Justified” and producing the “Deadwood” movie.

Vance’s submission for “Lovecraft Country” is “Whitey’s on the Moon,” which aired August 23 on HBO as the second episode of Season 1. Emmy ballot description: “At the Ardham Lodge, George Freeman (Vance) counsels Leti and Atticus as they maneuver through the strange town, and even stranger spells. He uncovers important secrets about Atticus’s birthright, but the family suffers a blow when George falls victim to the Braithewhite, and dies tragically in the arms of his brother Montrose.” This marks Vance’s second career Emmy nomination after “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” which he won.

Weathers’ submission for “The Mandalorian” is “Chapter 12: The Siege,” which streamed November 20 on Disney+ as the fourth episode of Season 2. Emmy ballot description: “The Mandalorian rejoins old allies for a new mission as Carl Weathers reprises his role of Greef Karga. Once an expeditor for the Bounty Hunters Guild, running the trade on Nevarro as a middle-man and a connector between clients and bounty hunters, he is now the Magistrate of Nevarro.” This marks Weathers’s first career Emmy nomination.

Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

