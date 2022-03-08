‘Drive My Car’ writer/director Ryusuke Hamaguchi on why his film is resonating worldwide [Complete Interview Transcript]

Ryusuke Hamaguchi is nominated at the Oscars for his accomplished work as the director and co-writer of “Drive My Car,” which also landed a coveted Best Picture nomination. The film tells the story of a theater director who is grieving the loss of his wife while staging a production of “Uncle Vanya.”

Hamaguchi recently spoke with Gold Derby contributing writer Kevin Jacobsen about adapting the Haruki Murakami short story on which the film is based, the connection between the main character and the “Uncle Vanya” play and why he thinks the film is resonating as much as it is. Watch the exclusive interview above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: I want to start with just this huge positive response that you’ve been getting from critics and audiences, the awards you’ve been getting for this film. Why do you think that the film is resonating with people on this global scale?

Ryusuke Hamaguchi: I’m grateful for your words and everything that you were describing, but I actually want to ask why. I don’t know the answer to that, but my thought is that perhaps it’s due to the source material from Haruki Murakami. I think there’s a universality to his work. This was adapted from a short story, but in terms of bringing it into a feature-length film, I really wanted to see the depiction of his world, his worldview and see how that would be on the screen. That is this despair and other feelings of the characters that are actually transitioned by this small hope that takes place throughout the film. And I think this is something, again, that’s very universal and perhaps why it’s resonating throughout the world.

GD: Yeah, I actually wanted to touch on the source material with Murakami’s short story. Was there something about the story itself that actually felt like it would lend itself to being seen in a film?

RH: So basically, when we talk about one of Haruki Murakami’s novels or short stories, they take place somewhere in the intermediary area between reality and fantasy. It’s somewhere in the middle. So in terms of film, this causes not only potential budgetary issues, but in terms of depicting a story, it could actually potentially be very difficult. In the case of this project, my producer said to me, “Would you be interested in adopting a Haruki Murakami short story?” And my response was that, if it’s “Drive My Car,” then maybe it would be possible for me to do it. Reason being is that this story involves the car, a moving vehicle, and having conversations within the car. This itself, I think, is something that lends itself to being cinematic because you have something that’s actually moving. And then, again, within the space, you’re having this conversation. It’s a way to build up relationships between the characters. So this is something I felt like I can probably shoot. Of course, it’s something that was a challenge but at the same time, I think for me, the clue, or my way in, was the car and the conversation between the characters.

GD: The opening 40 minutes of the film are like its own sort of mini-movie in a way where we’re introduced to the two of them Yūsuke and Oto, who are this couple and there’s so much happening between both of their creative lives and their personal lives and her cheating on him and then her departing, and then it finally goes into the opening credits. I was hoping you could talk about your thought process behind this long introduction and then the decision to place the credits where they are.

RH: So this actually goes back to the source material in terms of when I was thinking how to make that transition from the book to the film. In terms of the original work, it actually starts at the point between Kafuku and Misaki, at the 40-minute mark in the film and the rest of Kafuku’s story, the development of the story is told via flashbacks. That’s how we learn about the other aspects. In the film, however, I didn’t know if I wanted to rely on flashbacks to tell this story. Of course, flashbacks are a convenient tool, but I didn’t know how effective they would actually be. So as a result, that was my method instead of using flashbacks to tell the story.

A large theme of this movie is Kafuku’s past and how he is really stuck to and burdened by his past. On the other hand, when we look at Kafuku in the original as well, it’s not that he’s someone who’s extremely passionate or talkative about these emotions that he’s feeling. The same can be said about Misaki and her character. But even if he’s not proactive in expressing his emotions, it was, of course, important for the audience to be able to imagine what he’s feeling and to understand what he’s feeling. Because in the background of what’s going on, they need to understand his pain and what is driving him to act the way he is. So for the first 40 minutes, there’s a lot going on there and they’re very, very important and I really thought about those first 40 minutes as a way of sort of giving the audience the sense of the flashbacks that we see in the original work.

GD: I also wanted to speak to the “Uncle Vanya” aspects with the play that Kafuku is directing and the ideas of this film and how it sort of relates together. How do you think that the play, “Uncle Vanya,” relates to his own journey with coming to terms with the loss of his wife, and then also this new connection that he has with his driver?

RH: So in terms of “Uncle Vanya,” this is something that also featured in the original work in terms of a show that Kafuku is directing. But in the original, there really were only a few lines, not even a full page, devoted to the “Uncle Vanya” section. So for the film, I was thinking how I wanted to use “Uncle Vanya” in relation to Kafuku for that purpose. I had read it before, but I reread it to become familiar, and I really felt like the lines of Vanya were really similar, almost the same as Kafuku’s lines. This is something that became very clear as I went along. In terms of the character Vanya, he’s essentially lost the life that he once wanted. So in terms of his lines, when we hear him saying these lines, this fills in the gaps of the emotions that Kafuku is not expressing. It adds this explanation that we are not going to get directly from Kafuku, but actually directly relates to his life. And as a result, the audience is able to understand or feel the emotions that Kafuku has.

And then when we talk about the character Sonya in “Uncle Vanya,” she can really be compared to Misaki in the same way. In the original, Misaki actually quotes some of Sonya’s lines. Sonya serves as really the only solace for Vanya in the play. We’re dealing with a world where there’s really very little. There’s a small, small, small glimmer of hope that’s really what takes place in “Uncle Vanya.” We have this extreme despair, but at the same time, life goes on. You have to live. This is what is in the play itself, and I think this is something that really resonates in the world of “Drive My Car” as well. So I thought it would be useful to move forward with both. And in that way, they are sort of ways of interpreting each other as both the play and the film are moving along. That was how I felt about that, and these are the real feelings of the characters that they’re not able to express. You’re able to get a sense of their inner emotions and what they’re feeling via “Uncle Vanya” and the lines of the play.

GD: I also wanted to just talk about the length of the film. It’s a three-hour film, which can maybe be daunting for some people. But when you look at the story, there’s very little that I would even think to cut out of it. And I was curious what your thought process was just for letting the story unfold in this very natural, almost hypnotic way and what effect you intended for the audience to feel just with the pacing of the film.

RH: So in terms of the length of the film, this is something that is just sort of the result of how it turned out. If you think about having more people see the film, perhaps shorter would have been better. But this is the length that it had to be for the film that I wanted to make. I realized when I was editing that to have made it any shorter or to have cut the scenes, it really would have taken away the power of the film as it is now. So again, this is during the editing process that it came out to be this about three-hour film. Of course, in terms of a general film, this is a bit long. But I realized while editing that it is very dense, there’s a lot of richness to the material. And as you pointed out, I think once you’ve seen the film, you can really understand how you need all the scenes that are in there. It wouldn’t work without the scenes that are in there that are essential.

Another aspect that I think relates to the storytelling of Haruki Murakami is the source material, that being that there’s people, there’s characters who have secrets, and it’s how these secrets are going to be revealed, and they also have scars, and that’s how they’re going to recover from the damage that they have in their lives. This is one direction that I used when making the film. I said earlier how it can be difficult to adapt Murakami’s work. That being to bring his words there on the page into the voices of actors, is not an easy practice, but thanks to the amazing talent of the actors who I work with, I really think that it was just unbelievable performances that I got from them, and that is what enabled this to be such a powerful work.

GD: Definitely. And just as we wrap up here, one more question that I had is that this is a very moving story that deals with some heavy themes about grief and trying to move forward with your life and I’m wondering, how did living with this material and focusing on it so much, how much did that impact your own views about your own life?

RH: For me, I initially thought in terms of having been influenced by the story, I didn’t think that I really was affected that much. However, upon hearing reactions from the different audiences who’ve seen this movie, overwhelmingly people respond by saying it’s a story about grief. That was a feedback I received a lot. When I’m writing or making a film, I don’t really think, like, “This is the theme I’m going into the film with.” I’m more focused on developing my characters, and if they have specific problems or things that they need to reckon with, how we’re going to deal with that and solve that within the film and how they’re going to go on and move on with their lives. But in terms of people saying this is a story about grief, when I heard that I thought, “OK, I guess it is a story about grief.” It made me realize that.

I also thought that in anyone’s life, to live a fulfilled or a fulfilling life, this is something, it’s part and parcel, you cannot avoid. Because in order to live a good life, you’re going to love someone or something, and time will come when you’re going to lose that person or that thing. It’s just inevitable as living. It’s a set in terms of living. It’s part and parcel that goes together. So I think that really speaks to the universality of this story, that this is something that affects anyone who’s living their lives, and if they live a rich life, that’s something that’s certainly going to happen to them more than once. And this happens, but life goes on. Life has to go on, and it’s through the repetition of this that we built our lives. But again, it was this audience reaction in regard to the story being about grief that made me realize that it’s a story about, even a little bit, being able to live a better life despite having this grief, or perhaps as a result of going through and surviving this grief. It’s not just about the grief itself. So again, this is something that I took away from the film.

