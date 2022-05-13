Dule Hill (‘The Wonder Years’): ‘Everything in life is music’ and is ‘all a rhythm’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It tied it all together,” declares actor Dule Hill about singing the original “The Wonder Years” theme song in an episode of the new series. For our recent webchat he adds, “It was a great initial nod to the original series. It was very daunting for me, but once I got into it, I really loved the process.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The reimagining of the Emmy-winning ABC series from the late 1980s is still set in the late 1960s. This incarnation tells the story of a middle class African-American family in Alabama. It is told from the perspective of 12-year-old Dean (Elisha Williams). Hill plays Dean’s dad, Bill Williams, a musician and university teacher. Oscar and Emmy nominee Don Cheadle serves as the narrator.

Playing a musician tapped into familiar territory for Hill. As a 10-year-old, he was in the national tour of “The Tap Dance Kid” and worked with dancer Gregory Hines. Hill explains, “I’m a tap dancer, and I grew up around a lot of tap cats. And I grew up around a lot of jazz cats. I know the swag, how they move. I know the coolness of their flow. There’s always a rhythm in what they do. When I started to see Bill Williams on the page I said, ‘Oh, I know I know this guy is.”

He reflects, “Everything in life is music. It’s all a rhythm. I feel that we got the scene the best when I hear the song playing in the midst of what we’re doing. I really got that from ‘The West Wing.’ And I try to do the same thing on ‘The Wonder Years.’ Just find the lane where a song sings.”

Hill received an Emmy nomination in 2002 for “The West Wing.” He played personal aide to President Bartlet (Martin Sheen). On “The Wonder Years,” Hill serves a different role. “It really started to register on me, ‘Oh you’re in a different position. You really are the elder statesman, the father figure, in this dynamic. Seeing the brilliance inside of EJ and Laura Kariuki (Kim), you want to impart whatever wisdom that you may have. Whatever I can give to help you run your race that much better, that’s what I want to give. And whenever I need to step out of the way so that you can run your race that much better, I want to do that too. Sometimes you just have to be. And as you be, then they can see, and go from there. I saw how Gregory Hines handled himself. Seeing how he modeled it, affected me in a very powerful way. I’m always dancing in Gregory’s shadow.”

