Eben Bolter (‘The Last of Us’ cinematographer): ‘I cried the first time I read it’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I cried the first time I read it,” reveals cinematographer Eben Bolter about his initial reaction to reading the script for the third episode of “The Last of Us.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I was absolutely blown away that they had honored the source material so well, but also expanded on it in such an interesting way that was so incredibly moving and told this new story in a new way. So, instantly, I was in love with it. I wanted the job. This huge weight came over me of the responsibility and opportunity of what this script gave us, because there’s an opportunity to make something incredibly special. But, there’s also the responsibility to not mess it up.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Bolter lensed episodes three, four and five of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” and is submitting the acclaimed third episode of the series (entitled “Long, Long Time”) for Emmy consideration. The post-apocalyptic blockbuster thriller is based on the video game franchise of the same name, created and written by Emmy winner Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) and Neil Druckmann. It stars Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) and Bella Ramsey (“Game of Thrones”) as Joel and Ellie, who embark on a perilous trek across a plague-devastated America against a tide of deadly fungus-infected zombies. In the landmark episode, the duo travel to Massachusetts to locate mysterious survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman). In flashbacks to over 20 years earlier, Bill survives the onslaught of the deadly plague and meets his partner Frank (Murray Bartlett). What follows is a touching and timeless queer love story that became universally praised as a benchmark for television storytelling.

“We just need to do what the script says. It’s such an instruction manual for greatness. We just needed to pull it off,” Bolter explains about the pressure on the creative team behind the camera to deliver an emotionally satisfying episode. “It was just always about ‘let’s make sure we’re not missing anything’ and we’re not missing any story, we’re not missing any of the details and we’re giving our actors the best opportunity possible to flourish in these roles and to convey this story to the audience,” he says. “I’m humbled to be a part of this thing, for it to have happened and for people to have responded so well.”

