Editor Nena Erb (‘Insecure’): Scoring a 2nd consecutive nomination for the show’s final season ‘just blew my mind’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I had to sit down for a second because it just blew my mind,” reveals editor Nena Erb about her immediate reaction to finding out she was nominated for the second consecutive time for editing on “Insecure.” For our recent webchat she confides, “I really didn’t see this coming, especially with all these great shows and these heavy-hitters in comedy. I’m humbled and grateful.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE over 150 interviews with 2022 Emmy nominees

Four-time Emmy nominee Issa Rae stars in “Insecure,” which she co-created with Emmy winner Larry Wilmore (“The Bernie Mac Show”), based on her popular YouTube series “Awkward Black Girl.” The acclaimed HBO comedy follows the highs and lows of a young Black woman navigating her personal and professional life in Los Angeles. After scoring eight nominations for its fourth season (including Best Comedy Series) in 2020, the show is back at the Emmys this year, picking up three nominations for its swansong season: for Rae in Best Comedy Actress, a second consecutive editing nomination for Erb and a third consecutive cinematography nomination for DP Ava Berkowsky.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

Erb won her second Emmy for editing the fourth season episode “Lowkey Trying” in 2020, after winning back in 2016 for her work on “Project Greenlight.” The two-time Emmy winner picked up her second consecutive nomination for editing on the show for the final season episode “Choices, Okay?” in which Issa comes to a crossroads in her life after the success of her street art event. She fantasizes about the outcome of partnering with the two collaborators that have expressed an interest in working with her, after which she realizes she might also have arrived at a crossroads in her personal life too.

“When I read the script, I just immediately fell in love with it because as a freelance editor, I’m constantly debating did I make the right choice, like am I picking the right show,” Erb admits about why she wanted to submit this episode as her highlight of the season. “Issa is that crossroads with her personal life and career. She has to make some really hard choices, and in it, there are some fantasies that give you a little look into what her decisions would bring her if she were to choose one way versus another. These were written in such an interesting way because there’s fantasies within fantasies,” she explains, adding that “it was a matter of making sure the transitions flow from one to another, and also making sure that it was clear when we were in the real moment versus her fantasy and then the fantasy within the fantasy.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions