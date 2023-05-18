RSVP for Editors panel on May 25: ‘The Bear,’ ‘Mrs. Davis,’ ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Ted Lasso’

Six TV editors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, May 25, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Ray Richmond and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Emmy contenders:

The Bear (FX)

Synopsis: A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop.

Bio: Joanna Naugle’s career has included “2 Dope Queens,” “Some Good News” and “Ramy.”

Mrs. Davis (NBC/Universal)

Synopsis: Sister Simone partners with her ex-boyfriend Wiley on a globe-spanning journey to destroy Mrs. Davis, a powerful artificial intelligence.

Bio: Philip Fowler’s career has included “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Mayans M.C.” and “Queer as Folk.”

Poker Face (NBC/Universal)

Synopsis: Charlie has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but investigate and solve.

Bio: Bob Ducsay’s career has included “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Knives Out” and “Glass Onion.”

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: A grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives – including his own.

Bio: James Renfroe’s career has included “Superstore,” “Black Monday” and “American Auto.”

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Synopsis: A police chief and several teens in a small town must confront terrifying supernatural forces in the 1980s.

Bio: Dean Zimmerman is an Emmy winner for “Stranger Things.” Other projects have included “Real Steel,” “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project.”

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: American college football coach Ted Lasso is in London to manage AFC Richmond, an English Premier League football team.

Bio: A.J. Catoline is an Emmy winner for “Ted Lasso.” Other projects have included “Brockmire,” “The Standups” and “Historical Roasts.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions