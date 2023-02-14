Edward Berger on remaking ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’: ‘What big shoes to fill’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

“All Quiet on the Western Front” director Edward Berger is nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar this year (alongside Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell) for the Netflix film that’s based on the successful German novel by Erich Maria Remarque. In total, “All Quiet” received a whopping nine Oscar nominations including the coveted Best Picture prize.

Berger recently spoke with Gold Derby editor Denton Davidson during an exclusive interview about what it means to represent German cinema, as “All Quiet” is that country’s Best International Film official nominee. The filmmaker also takes us behind the scenes of the gritty war movie while giving full credit to his team members and collaborators.

Watch the full video above and read the complete transcript interview below.

Denton Davidson: I’m Denton Davidson for Gold Derby, here with Edward Berger, Director of All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany’s official submission for best international feature of the 95th Academy Awards. Edward, I just, first of all, can you talk about what it means for you to represent Germany this year? And what you hope to say about German cinema through this film?

Edward Berger: God, that’s a daunting task, and a question. (laughs).

DD: (laughs).

EB: So, um, I, I don’t know that, I, I don’t aspire to, to, to speak for Germany, so, um, it just happens to be chosen by, by the country, and that’s of course it’s always a wonderful thing because more people get to see it, uh, it travels more around the world, there’s bigger interest, and so forth. So that’s wonderful. But, um, so the main thing for me to make this movie was, was really to, to tell this German story. It’s essentially a very German novel. It’s the, the most successful German book I think, uh, uh, written and published. It’s had the most, the most, uh, copies sold. And I’ve read it, like when I was really young, and then again in my 20s, and it always stayed with me. And when the idea came to me by, pose-, put to me by producer, by my producer and good friend Malte Grunert, I thought, “Wow, what a great i-, why didn’t I think of this? You know? It’s been sitting there for 90 y-, 90 years and it’s a real opportunity to st-, tell that st-, side of the story.

DD: Yeah, I mean the classic American version was told in, in 1930. Um, and that’s held in such high regar-, regard. Did that concern you to have comparisons to that at all? Or were you just like, “No, this is a German story, it’s time to be told from a German perspective?” And you have so much more technology, and a different way that you can tell this story today than, than they could at that time.

EB: Mm-hmm. Well, that film is really good. And I’ve, I ignored it, to be honest.

DD:(laughs).

EB:(laughs), and, eh, ascribe that to idiocy maybe, and, and ignorance (laughs), yeah? And we just went for it. And then while I was making it, or while I was rewriting it and story-boarding it, I sometimes thought like, “Why, why the hell did I do this?” You know? Like, uh, what a, eh, what a, what big shoes to fill. But then you essentially just have to go for it. And for me, the biggest motivation was that usually those type of stories are being told b-, in America, or England, and I, for a long time I thought it was only, you know, financing was the main reason. Because you have American stars and English stars, and the language, and there’s a bigger reach, and you need quite a bit of money to make a movie like this, you know? So, um, I, eh, an-, and then I realized eventually, it’s not only the financing, it’s also the stories you are able to tell. Uh, the American, uh, let’s, let’s stick to the Americans, you know, they’re, they’re since you’re … Since I’m speaking to one. Yeah?

So, so the, the, uh, you know, you were roped into the war, you know, twice, and against the will. And, uh, eh, um, and liberated Europe from fascism, and, and so forth. England the same. Uh, you know, and, and there, just, there’s a totally different legacy that stays with you and the, the kids, the generations to follow, and the filmmakers to follow. There’s a story that you can tell of, I guess heroism, and there’s a sense of pride in your country, and honor about what happened. And there’s nothing like that in Germany. There’s only shame, guilt, and horror, and sense of responsibility towards history, and i-, in the generations to follow also. And, and I thought that just gives a very different perspective and a very different feeling to it. Because all the decision that we ta-, decisions that we take as filmmakers, they’re informed by how we grow up, and what we feel, and how we see it.

So essentially, hopefully in the end, a very different film comes out of it, and I thought that might be interesting to share with other countries.

DD: Yeah, and it’s a horror story in some ways. Or at least a cautionary tale of what happens when you’re a young kid and you’re just pushed into the trenches and sort of expected to become, you know, a killer. Um, but the tools were different, the weapons were different, the uniforms, everything. So what sort of intense research had to go into this before you could get it on the screen the way that you wanted to?

EB: Well, mostly reading for me. And then I had a wonderful team of, you know, the costume designer, the production designer, uh, every department pulled together their, their, um, uh, their research. And for exam-, I mean, really simple, um, the uniforms. We made the uniforms, uh, from old fabric. Uh, hundreds of uniforms. And they are, uh, felt. It’s kind of a felt material. And, uh, you have these, I don’t know, 300 soldiers, extras, running across mud, and through the rain, and through the snow. And, and their clothes very quickly, you know, get drenched in, in water. And they don’t weight, I don’t know, 30 pounds, like without water, they suddenly weigh 60 or 70 pounds. And so we really realized very quickly that that material is really not suited for, for, uh, people who have to fight in the mud and in the cold. Because also the water doesn’t go out of it anymore, and it freezes, you know? In the, in the snow, and in the cold it just freezes, and suddenly you have this, uh, clammy, uh, very heavy piece of clothing and you have to lug it around.

So I wa-, really wasn’t envying the actors who, who ran around with 70 pounds, or 80 pounds worth of, you know, w-, weighing clothes, clothes through the mud, in the cold. Eh, and so that’s one piece of equipment for example that you suddenly realize, uh, that, that, that, what people were wearing at the time.

DD: And this is Felix Kammerer’s screen debut, and he gives just a knockout performance. His eyes are so expressive. Can you talk about what it was like, about, for Felix to lead this film?

EB: Um, eh, well I found him in … So he, he, he’s a first time actor in front of, in front of the camera. He’s, he’s in a, in a very big theater in Vienna, he’s part of the ensemble, and we found him there because the producer’s wife works in that theater. And she showed me his picture, and I thought, “Oh, this kid looks great. He has an old fashioned, very transparent face, very unusual face.” And we wanted someone who’s never been seen on camera before because the role is so iconic, and the book is so iconic. So we don’t want the … As much as Felix or Paul Baumer, the character, goes into the war with innocence, we wanted the actor sort of to go into this movie with innocence, and the audience to embrace him with innocence. Not to associate him with any other roles, and, “Oh, I’ve seen this kid in that movie before.” H-, he sort of needed to be really fresh.

And so we were really lucky to find him. It took about four castings, and the first casting I thought, “This, he’s great, but, you know, like can he, how does he feel s-, in a uniform and boots, and how does it change his gait, the way he walks. And so we called him back and put another uniform on him, and, and, and, and the boots, and suddenly he felt much more earthy, and grounded, and he really grow, grew into this role, eh, throughout the four or five castings that we called him back for. And by the time we made up our mind we knew this, there’s just no way we can be wrong, you know? This is the kid. And for him, I assume it quite a weight to carry. I think first … I mean, he told me the other day he was at a picnic when he, when we called him, and he was like, “Yeah, I got …” Like we hung up, and he went, was at a picnic with his friends, was like, “Yeah, I got the role.” And suddenly he was like, “Oh, shit, now I’m going to have to do it.” You know (laughs), because that’s a responsibility. And he had a lot of training, and he got physically fit, and did a lot of running with weighty vests, and, and did a lot of research himself. And I think, for example there’s a scene where he’s te-, 10 minutes in the movie, so, you know, three, four days of shooting, locked into a crater with a dying Frenchman. And I think scenes like that kind of, you know, he carried it with him for quite a while after the movie. I thi-, I think it took us all a couple months to just get rid of all the mud, and the blood, and all the, all the stuff that comes with it.

DD: What was the biggest technical challenge of the film? ‘Cause it’s, it’s a technical achievement, the cinematography is beautiful, there’s obviously a lot of special effects and sound that goes into a war movie. So, what, what’s your perspective of all the all-stars that you had working with you (laughs) behind the camera?

EB: Um, well, you really needed a top-notch crew, which we, which I was lucky enough to have. And we, very, it was a massive battlefield. I don’t know, 10 football fields, or I don’t know how big it was. It was really big. So, and obviously the actors need to run across it, and I really wanted these very long runs. Uh, unedited runs, just running, running, running, running with the, with the characters. And, uh, and then we, so we dug the trenches in January and built the battlefield, and it was all sort of molded with, uh, um, uh, uh, trucks and so forth, and excavators. And, uh, put the barbed wire there, and all that stuff. And then we realized, or we, I mean we thought about it before, but it was, you know, once it was, like, if it rains three days in a row it becomes a mud bath, and you can’t run anymore. You can’t, you know … I once had to rescue the cinematographer.

I was in the car, we had done a test, it was getting dark, and he didn’t show up. And I got out of the car, and t-, it was an airfield outside of, uh, Prague. Like an hour outside of Prague. It was freezing and it was dark. And so I was calling, and suddenly he was like, “Help. Help.” I hear this (laughs) voice, you know? And then we go into the battlef-, and he was sunk into the mud up to his hips. Uh, and he couldn’t get out because it was so muddy. And to, to, and so we got a crane, and, to pull him out, uh, of, of, of this mud bath. And, uh, so to film in that, we basically, eh, uh, you know, had to figure out what piece of equipment to, you know, not be shaky all the time, but be fairly steady and to really be able to look the characters in the eyes. And to, uh, you know, we basically built roads. Roads inside this battlefield where we knew we could travel on, and where the actors could travel on. And so that, that just took a lot of research and time to figure out. And then the equip-, the ca-, piece of camera equipment that was best to handle that kind of rugged environment.

DD: Well, Edward, it’s a great achievement, um, such an in-, incredible film. It’s b-, been a pleasure speaking with you about All Quiet on the Western Front. And best of luck to you throughout everything else for the rest of this award season and everything else.

EB: Thank you so much.

