EGOT alert: Will Sir Elton John finally win an Emmy for ‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’ to join exclusive club?

Sir Elton John performed live in Los Angeles Sunday night on Disney+ for what he proclaims as one of his last times. The program “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” will be eligible next September for Best Variety Special (Live) at the Emmys. With a television win, John would become one of the legendary EGOT champions in an exclusive club.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member already has two Oscars for Best Original Song (“Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” from “The Lion King” in 1994; and I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” in 2019). He won a Tony Award for the original score of “Aida” in 2000. And he’s a five-time Grammy Award winner for “That’s What Friends Are For” (1987), “Basque” (1992), “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (1995), “Candle in the Wind” (1998) and “Aida” (2001).

Only 17 people have won the awards grand slam known as the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). They are (in chronological order of achievement) composer Richard Rodgers, actress Helen Hayes, actress Rita Moreno, actor John Gielgud, actress Audrey Hepburn, composer Marvin Hamlisch, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, writer/director/composer Mel Brooks, director Mike Nichols, actress Whoopi Goldberg, producer Scott Rudin, composer Robert Lopez, singer and actor John Legend, composer Tim Rice, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer Alan Menken and actress/producer Jennifer Hudson.

There are a total of nine people who have won a combination of the Tony, Oscar and Grammy without an Emmy Award. The three living people are featured in this photo gallery because they could still achieve the EGOT. In addition to John, the other two are composer Benj Pasek and composer Justin Paul.

The six deceased people are actor Henry Fonda, composer Oscar Hammerstein, composer Alan Jay Lerner, composer Frank Loesser, composer Stephen Sondheim and composer Jule Styne.

