EGOT alert! Viola Davis could now win a Grammy to become 18th EGOT champion

Viola Davis received her first ever Grammy nomination on Tuesday morning for narration of her audio book “Finding Me.” Since she has already won at the Oscars, Emmys and Tonys, the actress could become the 18th person to become an EGOT champion if she wins at the Grammys in a few weeks. And it might be a bonanza of awards success coming soon as Davis has a strong film contender for Oscars and other events with “The Woman King.”

The previous champions of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) are (in chronological order of achievement): composer Richard Rodgers, actress Helen Hayes, actress Rita Moreno, actor John Gielgud, actress Audrey Hepburn, composer Marvin Hamlisch, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, writer/director/composer Mel Brooks, director Mike Nichols, actress Whoopi Goldberg, producer Scott Rudin, composer Robert Lopez, singer and actor John Legend, composer Tim Rice, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer Alan Menken and actress/singer Jennifer Hudson.

There are a total of 26 entertainers who have won a combination of the Emmy, Oscar and Tony without a Grammy Award. The 12 living people are featured in the photo gallery above because they could still achieve the EGOT. They are actress Ellen Burstyn, actress Viola Davis, actor Jeremy Irons, actress Glenda Jackson, actress Jessica Lange, actress Frances McDormand, actress and singer Liza Minnelli, actress Helen Mirren, actor Al Pacino, actress Vanessa Redgrave, actor Geoffrey Rush and actress Maggie Smith. Minnelli received a Grammy Living Legend award, but honorary trophies do not count towards an EGOT.

The 14 deceased people are actor Jack Albertson, actress Anne Bancroft, actress Ingrid Bergman, actress Shirley Booth, composer Ralph Burns, actor Melvyn Douglas, director/choreographer Bob Fosse, actor Thomas Mitchell, actor Christopher Plummer, actor Jason Robards, actor Paul Scofield, actress Maureen Stapleton , actress Jessica Tandy and art director/costume designer Tony Walton.

