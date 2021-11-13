‘Foundation’ costume designer Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh on her first reaction to the Apple TV+ adaptation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Costume designer Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh has worked on a number of adaptations in her career, including “Brideshead Revisited,” “Love & Friendship,” the 2017 Masterpiece miniseries “Little Women,” and even contemporary thriller “The Rhythm Section.” But nothing prepared her for the galaxy-spanning scope of “Foundation,” the new Apple TV+ series based on the novels by Isaac Asimov.

“‘Foundation’ to use a much-worn turn of phrase, it is epic on every kind of scale,” Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh tells Gold Derby during the “Meet the Experts” costume designers panel. “So I just decided the best way to approach it is the way I do all my work: read the script and everything needs to be character-based.”

“Foundation” stars Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, and Clarke Peters, among many others, and was created by David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight”) and Josh Friedman (“Avatar 2”). Apple is bullish on its future, already renewing “Foundation” for a Season 2 before the first season has even come to a close. Not that Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh is surprised by the response, at least judging from her personal life.

“When I told my husband, he was like, ‘Oh my God, Isaac Asimov!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, who is he?’ ‘He’s amazing.’ It seems all my male friends knew ‘Foundation’ and I was really slightly deeply embarrassed,” Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh says. She did eventually download the first “Foundation” book to read, but Goyer told her to put it aside, as the show differs greatly from the source material in some key ways.

“The costumes are relevant to the character and where the character is, and even if that’s an imagined world you still have to bring the characterization into the costumes. So if it’s Lee Pace or Clarke Peters, they can relate to this person and the costume is giving you information about that character,” she says. “So I kept my normal working methods and applied it to a very exciting world which was going to give me a lot of opportunities to be extra creative.”

The Season 1 finale of “Foundation” debuts November 19 on Apple TV+.

