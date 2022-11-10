Elegance Bratton (‘The Inspection’ writer and director): Our inspirational film ‘is gay, Black Rocky’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I would say ‘The Inspection’ is gay, Black ‘Rocky,” exclaims writer and director Elegance Bratton about his debut feature “The Inspection.” The semi-autobiographical film about a young queer man’s struggle to find acceptance premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and is nominated for three Gotham Awards, including Best Breakthrough Director for Bratton. Check out our exclusive video chat with Bratton above.

“The Inspection” for A24 tells the story of Ellis French (Emmy and Tony nominee Jeremy Pope), a young gay man who is rejected by his religious mother (Gabrielle Union) and joins the Marine Corps after spending many years homeless. The film’s characters and story are inspired by Bratton’s own experiences. The director spent 10 years on the streets prior to joining the Marines, and Bratton’s relationship with his mother– who died just days after the film was greenlit– was permanently fractured following his coming out.

SEE dozens of interviews with 2022/2023 awards contenders

In recreating these elements of his own life, Bratton says that his only goal was to be true to the emotion of his experience. “That’s why the movie exists,” he argues. “It’s to let queer kids know, and let anyone who’s ever been abandoned and overlooked or disregarded know, that you are enough. The fact that you’ve survived that experience means that you have the tools to continue and to find the love that you deserve.”

In casting Pope to play Ellis, Bratton says he was drawn to what he calls the light that the actor projects. “He doesn’t have to say a word — he just glows. Whatever corner he’s in, he just emanates light and warmth,” he explains. “Another thing about Jeremy is that he’s clearly a leader. His decision to be an out queer Black actor is a form of leadership that I think this industry needs and our society needs.”

One of the film’s most climactic scenes involves Ellis going through one of his final challenges in boot camp, a grueling training course known as the Crucible. Bratton recalls his own experience in the Crucible and explains why the course serves as a metaphor for Ellis’s and by proxy, Bratton’s own journey. “So much of masculinity in our society is defined through the physical,” he says. “So it wasn’t just about scaling the obstacle for me. It became the physical embodiment of all of the homophobia that I had dealt with, the ways that homophobia had made me doubt myself. So to rewrite it, to come back to it in this film, that was the essence of emotional truth.”

Bratton ultimately sees the film as a tool to find what connects us as people and move away from focusing on what divides us. “We have to communicate across our differences,” he says. “I hope that by the end of this viewing experience you’re reminded of the power you have, that being your authentic and true self can change the world around you.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions