Elisabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Elisabeth Moss is entering “The Handmaid’s Tale” episode “Home” as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actress. This program streamed May 26 and was the seventh episode of the fourth season for the Hulu show.

In this installment, June (Moss) is officially requesting asylum in Canada after finally leaving Gilead behind. She is reunited with several friends and her ex-husband at his house. She finds out Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) is pregnant and asks to see her in prison, knowing how manipulative she still is.

This year marks her 13th and 14th career Emmy nominations (also for producing this time) with two previous wins. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against “The Crown” stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin, Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

