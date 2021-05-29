Elisabeth Williams (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ production designer) on the ‘series of challenges’ of creating a wartorn Chicago [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“That was a series of challenges,” three-time Emmy Award-winning production designer Elisabeth Williams declares with regard to creating a wartorn Chicago in the fourth season of Hulu‘s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which kickstarted its 10-episode run with three episodes on April 28. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), Williams talks us through the work that went into creating a ruined version of the aforementioned American metropolis as well as a number of other striking sets in season 4.

On the run after smuggling 86 children and nine Marthas across the Canadian border, June (Elisabeth Moss) and a group of other handmaids betake themselves to a farmhouse for shelter at the outset of the fourth season. On this subject, Williams explains how she and her team wanted to make clear that “we were no longer in the Boston Gilead that we knew,” while also wanting to explore how a Commander who resides in the countryside lives. For the interior of the farmhouse — which was created from scratch — they were determined to bring an “old-world aesthetic” into it, taking inspiration from specifically “old English towns.” During this process, they were able to be “out of time, out of place,” Williams continues, noting that it isn’t specifically stated exactly when or where in the U.S. this takes place.

Williams and her team could not, however, take this same approach when it came to creating a wartorn Chicago for this season’s fourth to sixth episodes. Per Williams, one of the biggest challenges was creating a city with millions of inhabitants “in a town where there 100,000 people.” In regard to the fact that they could not, of course, recreate an entire city by hand, Williams shared a general rule upon which she and her team drew: “Everything below 10 feet from the ground is done by [the] art department” — which, in this specific case, took reference from several neighborhoods in Chicago — while “everything above 10 feet is done via visual effects.” She adds that the art department “provided visual effects with the designs, the 3D models of the tops of the buildings” on the main drags where June and Janine (Madeline Brewer) walk around.

So far, Williams has racked up a total of five Emmy nominations: four for “Handmaid’s” (2018-20) and one for FX’s anthology series “Fargo” (2016). Of her four citations for the former, she was able to parlay three into wins, triumphing three straight times for the episodes “June” (2018), “Holly” (2019) and “Household” (2020). The only reason that she has not gone four-for-four for the Hulu series is that she was nominated against herself in 2018, when she was additionally shortlisted for “Seeds,” “First Blood” and “After.”

