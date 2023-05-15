Elizabeth Marvel on ‘Mrs. Davis’ and ‘Love and Death’: ‘I’m very lucky’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Over the last year, Elizabeth Marvel has had a front-row seat to the most acclaimed lead actress performances in recent memory. In 2021, she played Elizabeth Holmes’ mother, Noel, opposite Amanda Seyfried as the disgraced Theranos founder in “The Dropout.” The limited series won Seyfried numerous honors, including Best Movie/Limited Series Actress at the 2022 Emmys. This year, Marvel’s back to support two widely praised performances in the limited series race: Betty Gilpin on “Mrs. Davis” and Elizabeth Olsen on “Love & Death.” Both stars could land among this year’s Emmy nominees.

“I’m very lucky,” Marvel tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. She says all three lead actresses – plus Danielle Brooks, opposite whom Marvel stars in the forthcoming adaptation of “The Color Purple” – share a connective tissue that harkens back to the lead actresses of Hollywood’s past.

“It’s a group of women who are just smart and absurdly talented,” she says. “They’re on-time and hard-working and serious and fun. They’re like a bunch of Barbara Stanwycks. You know, it’s back to an actress who existed in the ‘40s who just had this self-possession and ability. But they’re also really fun and lovely.”

Marvel has appeared on countless shows before – from “The District” and multiple “Law & Order” series to “House of Cards” and “Homeland.” But “Mrs. Davis” was unlike anything she’s done before. The series almost defies description: It’s about an all-power artificial intelligence that tasks a nun named Simone (played by Gilpin) to find and destroy the Holy Grail in an effort to shut itself down for good. But it’s also funny and profound and Jesus Christ, or “Jay” as he’s known on the show, is even a character.

Marvel says co-creators Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez pitched her the show over Zoom. Upon hearing their perspective on “Mrs. Davis,” Marvel surmised that the tone was akin to “Monty Python meets ‘Ordinary People.’” Lindelof and Hernandez agreed.

“The thing that’s wonderful and easier for me is because my character, Celeste, is sort of like a shark that just swims through all water, you know? So it doesn’t really matter what genre the territory is that we’re moving through,” Marvel says of the show. “She just is sort of consistently who she is. So made my job a little easier.”

Marvel’s Celeste is the estranged mother of Gilpin’s Simone, and their complicated relationship makes up much of the show’s dramatic heft. Their scenes also allow Gilpin to show another side of her skills as a performer since the three-time Emmy nominee often comes across as the smartest person in the room. But when Simone stands next to her mother, she’s often back on her heels.

“We also both have our own relationships with our own mothers, and mother-and-daughter relationships are intense territory even in the best circumstances,” Marvel says. “They’re very intense. So we did a lot of unpacking of these two people because the thing that was most important above all – and we talked with Tara about this a lot – was that it’s all from a wellspring of love. Even as tough and brutal and hard-edged and mean as it may seem, it’s ultimately sourced from love.”

“Love & Death” is more straightforward than “Mrs. Davis” but no less complicated and smart. In that series from creator David E. Kelley, Marvel plays a real-life pastor at the church where Candy Montgomery and Allan Gore met. Montgomery would later be accused of murdering Gore’s wife, Betty.

Marvel says she didn’t approach playing a real person differently because she trusted Kelley had done his research. “But something that he did that I thought was so beautiful and unusual, is that he took a crime story but he ultimately made a story about a community. And I feel like that’s something that’s so needed now. Because I feel like our communities are fracturing so much and there’s no forum to really talk about it and look at it,” she says. “I feel like this is a really interesting examination of community. Me playing this sort of spiritual leader of that community as the pastor was a beautiful experience.”

It’s also one she continued on her next project, Kelly’s adaptation of “Presumed Innocent.” In that upcoming series, Marvel stars opposite her real-life husband, Bill Camp.

“I’m such a huge David E. Kelley fan. I just think the world of him, and I’m doing his new show right now. I’m so grateful to be in his troupe these days,” she says. “We’re playing a married couple on the show. So it’s been great for us – but a little hard on our teenage son because it’s in Los Angeles. We have both been living on planes. But I think it’s gonna be really good.”

“Mrs. Davis” streams on Peacock. “Love & Death” is streaming on HBO Max (soon to be known as Max).

