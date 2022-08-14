Elizabeth Meriwether (‘The Dropout’ creator) on praising leading lady Amanda Seyfried: ‘She went into it with this fearlessness’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m so excited, it meant so much to me,” admits Elizabeth Meriwether about receiving her first career Emmy nominations for producing and writing Hulu’s acclaimed limited series “The Dropout.” For our recent webchat she adds, “It also meant so much to me working on this. I think everybody has the same story, but during Covid, it fell apart a couple times and then came back and it took so long. I worked on it, it turned out to be three years, which for me was just the longest I’d ever done something.” We talked with Meriwether as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards showrunners nominees. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Hulu’s “The Dropout” stars Oscar and Emmy nominee Amanda Seyfried as entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who was recently convicted of criminal fraud for swindling investors on the accuracy of her groundbreaking blood test technology. The eight-part series follows the compelling rise and fall of Holmes and her disgraced biotechnology company Theranos, delving into the psyche of the disgraced CEO that drove her to chase success at all costs. “The Dropout” scored six Emmy nominations, including for Best Limited Series, Meriwether for writing the pilot, Best Limited Series/Movie Actress (Seyfried) and nominations for two of the series’ directors — Francesca Gregorini (for the episode “Iron Sisters”) and Michael Showalter (for the episode “Green Juice”).

Meriwether is thrilled that “The Dropout” has been embraced by not only the TV academy and critics, but also by audiences worldwide, for which she humbly insists had so much to do with the impressive performance delivered by leading lady Seyfried. “She went into it with this fearlessness,” Meriwether says. “She managed to pull you in and make you care. But at the same time, you never felt like you knew everything, but you never felt like you had all the information. I don’t know how she did it. She just seemed to just really understand the character at every level and she did it with so much grace and humor,” the creator declares. “It’s such a gift to a writer when you’re working with an actor that you just feel like you can relax and give over to them. She’s so special.”

