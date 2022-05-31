Ella Hunt (‘Dickinson’): ‘I feel so proud to be a part of a show’ with ‘a queer romance at its heart’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It makes me smile really hard to feel like we have been a part of bringing queer stories to the forefront,” declares Ella Hunt about what the period comedy/drama “Dickinson” means to her. “it’s not just that the show has a queer romance at its heart, it’s that the show is uncovering all of this delicious queer history” she says, adding or our recent webchat that “I feel so proud to be a part of a show that is showing those spaces and uncovering that history because it’s not that people hadn’t been living queer lives, it’s just we haven’t been telling our story.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “Dickinson,” Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld stars as poet Emily Dickinson, re-imagining the life and times of the literary icon as she rebels against the gender norms of 19th century America. Created by Alena Smith, the series is intentionally anachronistic in its style, language, tone and music, as it captures the spirit of her rebellious poetry for a contemporary audience. Hunt plays Sue Gilbert, Emily’s lover and best friend, who is married to Emily’s brother Austin (Adrian Blake Enscoe). The Apple TV Plus period comedy/drama co-stars Emmy nominee Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Toby Huss and rapper Wiz Khalifa as “Death,” with its third and final season set during the Civil War, as Emily comes into her own as an artist. Picking up where the second season left off, the series also further deepens Emily’s relationship with Sue as the couple come to terms with the feelings for one another.

The profound bond between Emily and Sue is captured mid-season when after Sue is exhausted and broken as a new mother, Emily kneels in front of her and professes her love for her, declaring “I can’t live without you, I can’t breathe without you and I can’t write without you.” Hunt vividly recalls that day on set, because of how it exemplified not only the love between these two characters, but the bond that she shares with leading lady Steinfeld. “As Hailee and I have built such a beautiful deep relationship, it has meant more and more to us and our friendship to explore this beautiful ever-evolving dynamic between them,” she shares.

“For me, playing Sue we’re really seeing a side of her that we’ve never seen before. In the first two seasons she’s trying her best to repress all of those feelings; really any feeling at all. This season, all of the feelings are just flowing through her — the good and the bad and the messy — and I love that about this season. So, the joy for me playing her with Hailee is that Hailee as such an extraordinary actress and she gives so much as Emily. She is so passionate about this relationship between the two of them that just reacting to Hailee and watching her say those lines as Emily meant so much to me as Ella and as Sue, that it doesn’t even feel like acting. I’m literally just watching her and I’m crying.”

