Elle Fanning (‘The Great’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Elle Fanning is entering “The Great” episode “Alone at Last” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actress. The episode aired on November 19 and is the third episode of the Hulu comedy’s second season.

In this installment, in the aftermath of Leo’s (Sebastian de Souza) death, Catherine (Fanning) locks up Peter (Nicholas Hoult) with the corpse of his mother and doesn’t allow herself to grieve Leo. Instead, she takes drugs to stay awake so she doesn’t dream about him, leading to some questionable decisions in this manic state. Later, she finds catharsis when she admits that she could not have saved him.

This is the first career nomination for Fanning. The actress is up against Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

“The Great” has earned six nominations through two seasons, including four this year.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

