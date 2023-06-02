Ellen Goosenberg Kent (‘Afghan Dreamers’) reveals the dangers her crew faced in telling the story of Afghan girls robotics team [Exclusive Video Interview]

In telling the story of the young women at the center of “Afghan Dreamers,” Ellen Goosenberg Kent had to take a lot of precautions when it came to the safety of both her crew and the film’s subjects. “We agreed that if anyone on the team thought that there was any danger to the girls at any time we were going to stop filming. Even filming these girls put them in danger in some way because it called even more attention to them,” she reveals to Gold Derby during our recent Meet the Experts panel on TV Documentaries (watch the exclusive video interview above).

While most of the crew was gone before the Taliban reclaimed control of Afghanistan, one crew member who stayed was able to get incredible footage as well as help out some of the film’s subjects. “He had the cell phone footage that you see at the end. In fact, he was helping to evacuate some of the families of the girls.”

“Afghan Dreamers,” which can currently be streamed on Paramount+, tells the story of the all-girls robotics team from Afghanistan that competed in robotics competitions all over the world. As the team competes abroad and does their work at home, we explore the journeys that their parents and their country have gone through while the threat of returning to an oppressive regime is constantly presenting itself. Kent is a previous Oscar winner in the Best Documentary Short category for “Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1” in 2014 alongside producer Dana Heinz Perry.

While the ending of the documentary states that the girls aren’t able to disclose their current locations, Kent has been able to reveal where they are with three being in Ireland, one in the United States and another located elsewhere. “They sent us a tape speaking in beautiful English. They have come a really long way and they are safe but they are not reunited with their families and that is heartbreaking.” She also shared some news she had just learned about these girls continuing their education. “I just learned last night that they are going to get scholarships to come to Massachusetts, to Boston, to go to college. So I’m very happy for them that they’ll finally get the education that they dreamed up.”

Kent first heard about this group back in 2017 when they were attempting to enter the United States to compete in their first international competition. “This was during a Muslim ban and even though Afghanistan wasn’t among the Muslim countries named, these girls were refused entry.” With the help of several lawmakers speaking out for them, the team was finally able to enter and compete in the First Global Challenge. “Coincidentally, a couple of years later, they reached out to a couple of people who sheltered them in this country and they wanted to interview filmmakers and I got the phone call and, of course, I thought it was a great idea.”

