Ellen Mirojnick and John Glaser (‘Bridgerton’ costume designers) on creating the period Netflix drama’s ‘feast’ of looks [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It was the greatest adventure I think one could ever dream of,” exclaims Ellen Mirojnick, costume designer of “Bridgerton.” Mirojnick, an Emmy winner for her costumes in 2013’s “Behind the Candelabra,” and fellow designer John W. Glaser created a myriad of period looks for the Netflix drama from Shonda Rhimes about romance in Victorian-era England. However, like the show’s diverse cast Mirojnick and Glaser put a modern twist on the show’s lavish period wardrobe. Watch our exclusive chat with Mirojnick and Glaser above.

Glaser admits that the look for the Bridgerton family came from a rather unexpected source– French macarons. “The Bridgertons were based on French macarons, those soft little dusty pastel colors,” he says. “There’s not one macaron color that you can’t use.” The rival Featherington family, a representation of “new money,” was represented by what Glaser calls “acid fruit colors,” a style that he says perfectly meshed with the family’s goals. “They were trying to be seen, trying to be noticed, trying to prove themselves,” he explains.

For the show’s cast, the designers say that it was important for their wardrobe to feel different from the standard period garments. “The principal cast was young and expected a Jane Austen kind of world, and what I mean by that is something we’ve seen before,” she says. “So once they understood that this was not going to be a typical period piece, they just gave themselves over in a way that was a hundred percent present, a hundred percent collaborative.”

Neither Mirojnick or Glaser can choose a favorite among the hundreds of costumes they designed for the series. “It’s just like a feast, like you can eat it,” argues Mirojnick. “It’s a banquet that you can just watch with the biggest smile.” Glaser adds, “That’s why there were not many pieces that you can pick out and say was great because every piece was worked on equally.”

