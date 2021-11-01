Elmo Ponsdomenech (‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ re-recording mixer): ‘She exudes her art’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“She exudes her art,” reflects Elmo Ponsdomenech about Billie Eilish. The re-recording mixer who worked on “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” chats with Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview, saying, “My background was music personally. As soon as I found out that I was going to be doing this, I basically immersed myself for a month on Billie Eilish everything.”

The documentary film available on Apple TV+ chronicles the teen singer as she writes and releases her debut album. She wrote the album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” with her brother Finneas O’Connell in his bedroom studio. It shot Eilish to superstardom: debuting at number one on the Billboard charts and reaping her six Grammy Awards.

Approaching the film, Ponsdomenech admits, “we were not trying to make an album shine for her; we were trying to live as though we’re sitting next to her in her life. You go from this teenager in her home writing songs to a superstar in a stadium, full of you know adoring screaming fans. You feel for her a lot. Throughout, one thing you don’t lose sight of is that she’s a teenager. It’s very much a coming of age film.”

The re-recording mixer has been working in the industry for more than thirty years. He has received 12 Emmy nominations, finally winning for his work on “Barry” in 2018 and 2019. On this project he had to balance the quiet intimate moments at home with Billie against the popstar world of roaring crowds.

He says, “she feels all of what she does. It’s something for all of us to not take for granted and certainly like any of us. Sometimes you lose sight of how lucky we are to get to express ourselves creatively like this. I see a love for her art throughout the film in her and the way she approaches her music.”

