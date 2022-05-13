Elodie Yung (‘The Cleaning Lady’): ‘I did feel her pain and her resilience’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“You will have the entertainment, it’s not a slow burner,” declares actress Elodie Yung about “The Cleaning Lady.” For our recent webchat she jokes, “I regret it because I would love to have breaks in-between scenes. This is not what we’re doing. And there’s an undercurrent in this in this project that has a bigger magnitude.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“The Cleaning Lady” is a hit Fox drama that has recently been renewed for a second season. It has been developed from an Argentinian series (“La chica que limpia”). Yung plays Thony, an undocumented Cambodian doctor. She becomes a cleaner for an organized crime syndicate to earn money for her son’s medical treatment and stay in the US. Yung admits, “Being on set every single day, that’s been a first for me. It’s good to be in the mud all the time, because you get to stretch and find new things. Finding the truth in everything that’s thrown at Thony came kind of naturally. I had to go through the motion with her. Because there was there was no time of taking a break. You could not be lazy on this job.”

The actress explains, “If I make it real, I feel like people will respond to it. I was wondering how I could do my job in a world where so many things happened to her, then keeping up with the stamina all along, without losing my truth. It was very demanding. But it was good, because I did feel her pain and her resilience.”

The show balances a glitzy, Las Vegas crime show with exploration of pertinent issues such as health care and immigration. Yung says, “We’re going into people’s homes that will maybe not have the cable type of super edgy show. We are opening conversations. I don’t know if it changes minds, but to me that’s the beauty of artists like going, ‘let’s show you something, and see how it affects people.’”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions