Happy Birthday to Emily Blunt! 14 greatest films ranked from worst to best

Happy 37th birthday to Emily Blunt on February 23, 2020. She has become one of the jack of all trades of her generation, shining in dramas, comedies, musicals, war films and even horror movies. Who can do all that? But with each new project, Blunt challenges herself to take risks into new arenas that she has never tried before, a boldness that has earned her critical respect across the board.

Although Blunt has yet to be nominated for an Academy Award (a shocking oversight that I trust will be rectified one day), she has been nominated for five Golden Globes for her film work, four BAFTA Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, including a win for her performance in “A Quiet Place.”

That film, directed and co-written by her husband John Krasinski, became an unexpected smash hit and generated a sequel, appropriately named “A Quiet Place Part II,” which will open in theaters on March 20, so we will all get our Emily Blunt fix soon. Until then, though, let’s raise a glass to that wonderful actress and celebrate her by counting down and ranking the 14 best screen performances of her career.

Tour our photo gallery above, which features “Mary Poppins Returns,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Sicario,” “Into the Woods,” “Edge of Tomorrow” and more.

