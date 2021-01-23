Emily Blunt movies: 15 greatest films ranked, including ‘Sicario,’ ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ [PHOTOS]

As a film actor, Emily Blunt has become one of the jack of all trades of her generation, shining in dramas, comedies, musicals, romances, war films and even horror movies. Who can do all that? But with each new project, Blunt challenges herself to take risks into new arenas that she has never tried before, a boldness that has earned her critical respect across the board.

Although Blunt has yet to be nominated for an Academy Award (a shocking oversight that I trust will be rectified one day), she has been nominated for five Golden Globes for her film work, four BAFTA Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, including a win for her performance in “A Quiet Place.”

That film, directed and co-written by her husband John Krasinski, became an unexpected smash hit and generated a sequel, appropriately named “A Quiet Place Part II,” which is tentatively scheduled to premiere later this spring, so we will all get our Blunt fix soon. Until then, though, let’s raise a glass to that wonderful actress and celebrate her by counting down and ranking the 15 best screen performances of her career. Our photo gallery includes “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Wild Mountain Thyme,” “Sicario,” “Into the Woods,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and more.

