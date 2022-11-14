How ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ costume designer Emma Fryer translated Connie’s ‘sense of modernness’ into her wardrobe [Exclusive Video Interview]

Emma Fryer had read “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” prior to being hired as the costume designer for Netflix’s adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel, but she made a conscious choice not to reread it.

“The most brilliant starting point was that script and the brilliance of that script. The first reading of it, as a costume designer, just sitting quietly, that first read is pivotal to creating visuals in your head and visualizing what these characters are,” Fryer tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Film Costume Designers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “I always think you very often come back to those very first thoughts that are connected to the first read.”

First published privately in 1928, “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” was Lawrence’s final novel and famously scandalized the literary world for its frank depiction of the sexual awakening of an unhappily married aristocratic woman after she starts an affair with an employee on her estate. It was banned in multiple countries and was the subject of an obscenity trial in England. The film stars Emma Corrin as Lady Constance Chatterley, Jack O’Connell as gamekeeper Oliver Mellors, and Matthew Duckett as Connie’s husband, Sir Clifford Chatterley, who becomes paralyzed and impotent after being injured in World War I. Though it’s set a century ago in the British countryside, the book’s themes of female empowerment, sexual empowerment and freedom of expression remain timeless.

“In terms of Connie, she just feels like she could be very much a woman of today. There’s still a sense of modernness about it,” Fryer notes. “There’s something about the contemporariness of it, her actual journey as a woman today, which very resonates with women in 2022, which I wanted to access and be part of her costuming. She very much comes across as a free spirit, very modern and a real bohemian feel, which are all elements that I very much wanted to translate into her wardrobe.”

You might envision structured dresses and corsets when you think of British aristocrats, but you won’t find Connie wearing any of that in the film. Even in the beginning of the movie, when she feels imprisoned by her marriage, her buttoned-up looks don’t feel dated. As she starts her affair with Oliver, she starts donning breezy skirts, comfy cardigans and patterned prints. Her color palette also brightens from dark purples and reds to vivid yellows and pinks — and most importantly, blue, Oliver’s color.

“I really wanted there to be a looseness to her and have these sort of sensual contours,” Fryer explains. “There’s a loss of the rigidness of the earlier part. [We used] really lightweight sheer fabrics, muslins and a little bit of layering. We went from rich, exotic tweeds and velvets to lightweight summer fabrics, lots of sheer layering. Even underneath, we had a mix — some of the costumes were original, authentic costumes from the period and then I actually did introduce some high-street labels that I felt really worked so well.”

And in the end, everything that you see in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is exactly what Fryer pictured from the start. “What I still feel so much about this job — and it should happen on every job — is that the mood boards that were done at the beginning, they really came to life,” she says. “They really, truly actually did translate into Connie’s final wardrobe.”

