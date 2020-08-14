15 Emmy Experts predict Best Comedy Series: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ early odds leader [UPDATED AUGUST 14]

This is no laughing matter — Gold Derby’s 2020 Emmy Experts already think they know what’ll win Best Comedy Series during the virtual ceremony on Sept. 20. As of this writing, 15 awards pundits from major media outlets have chimed in with their Emmy predictions and “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” lead their combined odds. Of course, final voting hasn’t even started yet (it takes place Aug. 21-31), so this is still anyone’s game.

Do you agree or disagree with our Experts’ Emmy picks? Be sure to show everyone how much of a savvy awards prognosticator YOU are by making your own predictions right now. Read on for the full racetrack odds as of Aug. 14.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop) — 9/2 odds to win

This Canadian comedy finally entered the Emmy discussion last year, when it earned major nominations for Best Comedy Series and leads Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. Now “Schitt’s Creek” is up for a whopping 15 bids for its farewell season, with these leading Experts forecasting it will take home the big prize: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone), Ken Tucker (Yahoo), Emily VanDerWerff (Vox) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) — 5/1 odds to win

Season 3 streamed to great fanfare last December, furthering the story of a divorcee (Rachel Brosnahan) who wants to become a stand-up comic in 1950s New York. “Mrs. Maisel” scooped up 20 nominations this year, more than any other program aside from “Watchmen.” This group of Experts predict the show will win its second trophy for Best Comedy Series after first prevailing in 2018: Tim Gray (Variety), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Ben Travers (Indiewire).

“The Good Place” (NBC) — 7/1 odds to win

NBC’s cerebral comedy hopes to claim Emmy gold for its last season on the air. Despite an enormous fan base, “The Good Place” has yet to win any Emmy Awards, though it’s nominated for a series-best six times this year. Its 2020 bids include actors Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden and Maya Rudolph, as well as writing for the series finale.

“Insecure” (HBO) — 15/2 odds to win

It took four years for Issa Rae‘s comedy about the Black female experience in Los Angeles to finally break through at the Emmys, though the multi-hyphenate actress initially contended in 2018. Rae actually has two nominations this year as she’s up for Best Comedy Actress and producing “Insecure” in Best Comedy Series. Overall the show has eight bids including for supporting player Yvonne Orji.

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) — 17/2 odds to win

Surprise! Few awards pundits thought FX’s campy vampire comedy would earn an Emmy bid for Best Comedy Series, let alone a jaw-dropping three in the writing category. “Shadows” follows the lives of four centuries-old vampires in Staten Island as they struggle to interact with current people and understand the world’s technology.

“Dead to Me” (Netflix) — 17/2 odds to win

Netflix’s dark comedy about grief netted just a single Emmy bid last year for Christina Applegate as a real estate agent dealing with the aftermath of her husband’s hit-and-run death. This year, however, voters also recognized co-lead Linda Cardellini as well as the series itself. News broke recently that “Dead to Me” will end next year with Season 3, so time is running out for the Emmys to honor it.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) — 9/1 odds to win

It wouldn’t be the Emmys without “Curb Your Enthusiasm” being nominated, which this year received its ninth series bid. That’s getting close to record-setting territory, as it now ties “All in the Family” and comes in behind 11-time nominees “Cheers” and “M*A*S*H.” However, with lead actor Larry David being strangely snubbed this year, is the show in danger of striking out again?

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) — 10/1 odds to win

This Netflix laffer about an acting coach was essentially written off by awards pundits after its first season was skunked across the board. But Emmy voters clearly enjoyed the second season much better, heralding it with three bids: series, lead actor Michael Douglas and supporting actor Alan Arkin. It’s already taken home the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series, so will the Emmys follow suit?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions