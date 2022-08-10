6 costume designers on their creative process: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘The Great,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

For the six Emmy contenders on our Meet the Experts: Costume Designers panel, there is no one set starting point in their creative processes. “It definitely depends on the project,” “Euphoria” costume designer Heidi Bivens says during our group discussion with Sharon Long (“The Great”), Donna Zakowska (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Zaldy (“RuPaul’s Drag Race“), Christine Bieselin Clark (“Star Trek: Picard”) and Laura Montgomery (“What We Do in the Shadows”). “If it’s contemporary, I like to do a lot of people-watching and definitely get ideas from real-life characters. It’s just so specific to the project.”

When she joined “Euphoria,” Bivens did a lot of people-watching outside high schools, waiting for when school would get out to see what kids were wearing. She also turned to where kids really live these days: social media. “I can do a deep dive and go down that wormhole of social media, so that was a huge influence for me.”

SEE More than 180 interviews with Emmy nominees

While every show is different, Zakowska generally likes to find artistic inspiration somewhere, whether in art or nature. “I look at a lot of botanicals and things in nature and find palettes that are really inspiring to me,” she shares. “I would say that I begin in a very abstract way, and then from there, sort of launch into probably, if it’s period, historical research and how those two things sort of connect together. You’re always trying to find special territory that is inspiring to you, that has a uniqueness to it and sort of an excitement. So I think finding that excitement for yourself at the beginning and then figuring out how you’re going to transfer that to someone else basically.”

Watch our full panel above. Click each person’s name in the opening paragraph to view the individual interview.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners by Sept. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?