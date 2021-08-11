Emmy nominees Hannah Einbinder, Paapa Essiedu, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang celebrate 1st acting noms together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Gold Derby recently gathered four of this year’s Emmy Awards acting nominees for a fun, rollicking 45-minute virtual celebration. Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) had a great time discussing their first ever Emmy acting nominations in this ‘Meet the Experts’ panel. They also got to ask each other questions and make their plans to meet up in person on the night of the Emmys in Los Angeles.

We also chatted about behind-the-scenes dynamics for each show, other nominees or casts they would like to meet at the Emmys, plus each nominee’s episode submission being viewed now by television academy voters.

Einbinder has entered the season finale “I Think She Will” for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. She says, “The last episode was the most emotional time for me. There were times where the camera wasn’t on me, and I was crying. There were those dramatic bits between Debra and Ava that felt like a break-up, and it was heartbreaking.”

Essiedu has submitted the episode “That Was Fun” for Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor. He reveals, “I picked this episode because it was really the beginning for Kwame’s character in the series. There’s a big thing that happens at the end that’s a pivot point for him. It’s very much before and after for him in this series.”

Goldstein entered the episode “All Apologies” for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. He admits, “There are themes or set pieces that I loved more in other episodes, but I am aware that in that episode there is the most different kind of stuff going on. There’s a whole big emotional journey.”

Yang has submitted the episode “Host: Carey Mulligan” for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. He says, “I thought long and hard about it. Because I thought about screentime and range, I submitted the Jason Bateman episode first… because I wrote a sketch I was featured in, got to do an Elton John impression, and did a Morgan Wallen impression that’s aged very well. It didn’t sit well with me for about two weeks, and it was suggested to me to submit Carey Mulligan because of the iceberg. I changed my mind right at the eleventh hour!”

