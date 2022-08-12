Emmy nominees Quinta Brunson, Lee Jung-jae, Desi Lydic and Rhea Seehorn celebrate 1st acting noms together [Exclusive Video Interview]

Gold Derby recently gathered four of this year’s Emmy Awards acting nominees for a fun, spirited 50-minute virtual celebration. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Desi Lydic (“The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic Foxplains”) and Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) had a great time discussing their first ever Emmy acting nominations in this ‘Meet the Experts’ roundtable panel. They are joined by Gold Derby senior editor Denton Davidson for a memorable Q&A. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

We also chatted about their favorite TV shows that inspired them, other nominees or casts they would like to meet at the Emmys, plus each nominee’s episode submission being viewed now by television academy voters.

Brunson has entered the series premiere “Pilot” for Best Comedy Actress. She says, “I think the episode represents Janine well. As an actress I got to show the levels of Janine. That was important to me. Both the humor that the character is capable of as well as the deep care for her students. Being the writer and the creator of the show as well, I just know when Janine is at her best.”

Lee has submitted the episode, “Gganbu” for Best Drama Actor. He reveals, “There are a lot of emotions in the ‘Ganbu’ episode. There is betrayal and people have to use all their means to survive. Sometimes that means hurting other people and that might be someone that’s really close to you. It shows the bare face of what people have inside of them. That’s what made it interesting, shocking and saddening at the same time.”

Lydic entered the episode “The Vaccines Mandates” for Best Short Form Comedy Actress. She admits, “It was sort of a hot-button issue. One thing that our show has always done is lean into irony and satire to try to convey a larger point about something. That was just a specific topic that was really running wild with conspiracies. Our writers, producers and I all got to have a lot of fun with that one.”

Seehorn has submitted the episode “Hit and Run” for Best Drama Supporting Actress. She says, “It has its own mini arc. You’re seeing multiple sides of Kim in it. She’s sort of at the peak of her blinders, Machiavellian pursuit and pretending that her actions are all in a vacuum and that she can somehow control the outcome. You see her realize the effects of what she’s done and the collateral damage.”

