Make your 1st Emmy predictions now for the 2021 Best Comedy Series and acting categories

The Gold Derby predictions center is now open for nomination predictions for the 2021 Emmy Awards. The Best Comedy Series category is wide open because at least seven of last year’s nominees are expecting to be ineligible, due to being on extended hiatuses or having competed for their final seasons last year. “The Kominsky Method” (led by Michael Douglas) is currently in post-production on its final season, so it will likely release by the deadline, but is unconfirmed. That means “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows” are nowhere to be found for this cycle. Make sure to check back in our predictions center event through June as more contenders are announced and entered.

The only other past Best Comedy Series nominee in contention is “black-ish” (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross), which was nominated from 2016 to 2018. That it was nominated for both Best Comedy Actor and Best Comedy Actress last year suggests that heavy competition as opposed to apathy kept it from another nomination in the top category. “black-ish” only broke into the category for its second season, which is the hope now for “Pen15” (Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle) and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (Jane Levy).

New comedies in contention include “Emily in Paris” (Lily Collins) and Golden Globe winner “Ted Lasso” (Jason Sudeikis). “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco) is also newly in contention after Golden Globe nominations, but the jury is out on whether the Television Academy will accept its categorization as a comedy after its submission as such for the winter awards. Comedies scheduled for Emmy-qualifying debut runs this spring include “Chad” (Nasim Pedrad), “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” (Jamie Foxx), “Genera+ion” (ensemble cast) and an untitled production starring Jean Smart.

Many more options are also available, so jump in today and make your first picks of Emmy season!

