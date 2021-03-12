Make your 1st Emmy predictions now for the 2021 Best Drama Series and acting categories

The Gold Derby predictions center is now open to nomination predictions for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Fresh off its sweep at the Golden Globes, “The Crown” (led by Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor) is the early frontrunner to win Best Drama Series for its fourth season, having been nominated its previous three. “Succession” beat it last year, but is currently taking an extended hiatus from the airwaves. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Elisabeth Moss) is the only past Best Drama Series winner in contention, with its fourth season set to premiere April 28. The Emmys’ eligibility cycle spans roughly from June 2020 to June 2021.

“The Mandalorian” (Pedro Pascal) is the only other drama eligible to hold onto its nomination from last year, so there are five open slots, which was actually the case two years ago as well. Gone from this cycle are “Better Call Saul,” “Killing Eve,” “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.” As cable and streaming shows have sat out certain years during extended hiatuses, “This is Us” (Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia) has been eligible every year since it debuted, missing only last year after three consecutive nominations. The dearth of competition this year could play to its favor. The open field also provides an opportunity for “The Boys,” which was snubbed last year for its debut, and a return by “Pose” (Billy Porter) to the series field of contenders.

New dramas in contention include “Bridgerton” (Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page), “Lovecraft Country” (Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett) and “Perry Mason” (Matthew Rhys). Upcoming dramas in contention include “The Mosquito Coast” (Justin Theroux) and “The Nevers” (Laura Donnelly), with more to be announced and added to the predictions center in the next couple of months. “In Treatment” (Uzo Aduba) is being rebooted after 11 years off the air. Its previous three seasons were snubbed in Best Drama Series, but the category nominated only six or seven shows when it competed instead of eight as it does not. “In Treatment” was last nominated for Best Drama Actor in 2009 and it won Best Drama Supporting Actress in 2008.

Go ahead and make your first picks today and check back often as more series and performers are added.

