Emmy Rossum (‘Angelyne’): ‘Imagine the seduction of losing yourself within a fantasy narrative’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I have been somebody who’s spent the majority of my life playing other people, never really stopping to wonder ,‘who am I?’,” reflects “Angeleyne” lead actress Emmy Rossum. For our recent webchat she adds, “Angeleyne was able to find something that felt right to her; a way of expressing herself that felt really authentic. I can also imagine the seduction of losing yourself within a fantasy narrative.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The Peacock limited series tells the story of the real life celebrity from the 1980s who rose to prominence through appearing on billboards in Los Angeles. Rossum explains, “For so many women who came after her, she kind of created influencer culture.”

SEE over 250 video interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

Rossum plays the starlet in the series and says, “it’s so unconventional; it’s not at all a biopic. It’s really an examination of fame through this very unconventional woman, that is Angelyne. Somehow this woman feels equally authentic when she is descending from a pink moon in a dream sequence levitating out of her body, and also when she is pushing back in a negotiation for more billboards. She’s just a fascinating figure. The show is pretty wild.”

To portray Angelyne, Rossum had to undergo a physical transformation. The actress reveals, “Angelyne has an out of body experience in her trailer meditating. She’s reminding herself that she’s not a woman, she’s an icon. She’s feeling vulnerable and scared. I remember being so deeply emotional in that scene. There was a small piece of PVC piping that was up my nose to change its shape, and it flew out of my nose in that moment! That take was unusable. The amount of equipment that was on my body by these incredible artists helps tell the story, but then you’re doing a lot of emotional acrobatics as well. Sometimes the appliances fly off your body.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions