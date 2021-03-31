Emmys 2021 predictions slugfest: Limited series race is jam-packed with way too many excellent contenders [WATCH]

“We’re going to get some very very surprising snubs in here, ” argues Charles Bright, “and I just don’t know who it might be.” Bright joins fellow Gold Derby contributor Tony Ruiz, and editors Riley Chow and Rob Licuria to discuss the state of the Limited Series races at this year’s Emmys. Watch the video above about the jam-packed race with way too many excellent contenders.

All four agree that it is long past time to increase the number of nominees in this category to have more parity with the Comedy and Drama Series categories, both allowing up to eight nominees. Because this category will have only five open slots, there is a great deal of debate as to which shows will earn nominations. There’s agreement that three shows have the strongest shot at a nomination: Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” Disney+’s “WandaVision,” and “I May Destroy You,” a co-production of BBC One and HBO.

Both Bright and Licuria are equally passionate in their support of “I May Destroy You,” the critically-acclaimed series written by and starring Michaela Coel, and hopes that a world wide conversation about the idea of consent will propel it to multiple nominations. “Apart from the fact that it is so well written and so well directed and so well acted,” exclaims Licuria, “It’s just one of the best things I’ve ever seen.”

Ruiz is equally passionate about HBO Max’s “It’s a Sin,” a period drama from Russell T. Davies about the rise of the AIDS crisis in London. “It does so many things so well,” says Ruiz. “It’s quite hilariously funny and irreverent. It’s sexy, and just punches you in the gut when you don’t see it coming. And it has just an absolutely brilliant lead performance by Olly Alexander.”

Also expect strong showings potentially for “The Comey Rule” (Jeff Daniels), “Fargo” (Chris Rock), “Genius: Aretha” (Cynthia Erivo), “The Good Lord Bird” (Ethan Hawke), “Mare of Easttown” (Kate Winslet), “Small Axe” (John Boyega), “The Underground Railroad” (Thuso Mbedu), “The Undoing” (Hugh Grant) and “Your Honor” (Bryan Cranston).

Chow rightfully points out that the race is still unclear because of the number of shows that have yet to air. Everything that airs that’s a limited series is pretty much in contention, and [networks] usually play them in the spring so that they’re the last thing that Emmy voters see,” he explains. This could bode well for certain unaired shows such as “Inventing Anna,” a Shonda Rimes-produced series starring two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner, as well as the upcoming Ryan Murphy series about Halston starring Ewan McGregor.

