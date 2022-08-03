Emmys 2022: Who are the 50 celebrity producers just receiving extra nominations?

When the Emmy Awards 2022 nominations were announced on July 12, producers were not included among the nominees in many categories. That is standard procedure by the Television Academy as they vet the possible producers. As of last night, those names have been added to the Emmys.com website (click on a show logo to see all producers, not just the famous ones).

Who are the 50+ celebrity producers who just received extra nominations? Many were expected, such as Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

Check out our list below, and you’ll also see some pleasant surprises. Although snubbed for acting categories, Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building,” joining her nominated co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short), Ben Foster (“The Survivor”) and Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan: The Movie”) are now 2022 Emmy nominees.

All of these actors/actresses have additional nominations than what is currently indicated on IMDb (most for producing; some as hosts):

Adele (Variety Special Pre-Recorded for “Adele: One Night Only”)

Patricia Arquette (Drama Series for “Severance”)

Jason Bateman (Drama Series for “Ozark”)

Tony Bennett (Variety Special Pre-Recorded for “One Last Time”)

Quinta Brunson (Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary”)

Dave Chappelle (Variety Special Pre-Recorded for “The Closer”)

Larry David (Comedy Series for “Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Danny DeVito (TV Movie for “Reno 911”)

Drake (Drama Series for “Euphoria”)

Will Ferrell (Drama Series for “Severance”)

Will Ferrell (Variety Special Live for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”)

Ben Foster (TV Movie for “The Contender”)

Dave Franco (Limited Series for “Pam and Tommy”)

Jeff Garlin (Comedy Series for “Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Selena Gomez (Comedy Series for “Only Murders in the Building”)

Bill Hader (Comedy Series for “Barry”)

Brendan Hunt (Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso”)

Michael Keaton (Limited Series for “Dopesick”)

Kerri Kenny-Silver (TV Movie for “Reno 911”)

Lady Gaga (Variety Special Pre-Recorded for “One Last Time”)

Jimmy Kimmel (Variety Special Live for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”

Thomas Lennon (TV Movie for “Reno 911”)

Laura Linney (Drama Series for “Ozark”)

Norm Macdonald (Variety Special Pre-Recorded for “Nothing Special”)

Steve Martin (Comedy Series for “Only Murders in the Building”)

Wendi McLendon-Covey (TV Movie for “Reno 911”)

Niecy Nash (TV Movie for “Reno 911”)

Bob Odenkirk (Drama Series for “Better Call Saul”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Variety Special Live for “Broadway’s Back”)

Issa Rae (Variety Sketch Series for “A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Seth Rogen (Limited Series for “Pam and Tommy”)

Liev Schreiber (TV Movie for “Ray Donovan: The Movie”)

Adam Scott (Drama Series for “Severance”)

Amanda Seyfried (Limited Series for “The Dropout”)

Martin Short (Comedy Series for “Only Murders in the Building”)

Ben Stiller (Drama Series for “Severance”)

Jason Sudeikis (Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso”)

Robin Thede (Variety Sketch Series for “A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Justin Theroux (Variety Special Live for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”)

Taika Waititi (Comedy Series for “What We Do in the Shadows”)

Kerry Washington (Variety Special Live for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”)

Zendaya (Drama Series for “Euphoria”)

plus

Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent (for the Super Bowl halftime show)

FYI: Hosts of variety specials are always included as part of those program nominations. We are inquiring with the TV Academy why Trevor Noah (Grammy Awards) and Regina Hall/Amy Schumer/Wanda Sykes (Oscars) aren’t listed as nominees.

