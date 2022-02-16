Make your Emmys 2022 comedy predictions today! What shows are returning and which are not?

The Gold Derby predictions center event for the 2022 Emmys is now open. We’ve got hundreds of potential candidates available for you to pick in 16 categories for the comedy, drama and limited series/movie genres. More will be added when the Television Academy releases this year’s ballots in June.

After previewing drama categories yesterday, let’s now take a look at the comedy categories to help you sort out what is available to predict:

Only one of last year’s nominees for Best Comedy Series is not returning: “The Kominsky Method” with stars Michael Douglas and Paul Reiser. The other seven programs that are eligible: “black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks,” “PEN15” and winner “Ted Lasso.” All four of the lead and supporting acting champs — Jean Smart, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham — could also be back.

Previous comedy series and acting contenders that are now returning from a long absence include: “Atlanta” (Donald Glover), “Barry” (Bill Hader), “Better Things” (Pamela Adlon), “Black Monday” (Don Cheadle), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Larry David), “The Great” (Elle Fanning), “Insecure” (Issa Rae), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Rachel Brosnahan), “Russian Doll” (Natasha Lyonne) and “What We Do in the Shadows” (Matt Berry).

There are several comedies contending for a first season or attempting to finally break through with Emmy voters. Just a few of those include: “Abbott Elementary” (Quinta Brunson), “The Afterparty” (Tiffany Haddish), “American Auto” (Ana Gasteyer), “And Just Like That” (sequel to Emmy-winning “Sex and the City”), “The Chair” (Sandra Oh), “Ghosts” (Rose McIver), “I Love That for You” (Vanessa Bayer), “Julia” (Sarah Lancashire), “Life and Beth” (Amy Schumer), “MacGruber” (Will Forte), “Murderville” (Will Arnett), “Only Murders in the Building” (Steve Martin), “Reservation Dogs” (Devery Jacobs) and “Schmigadoon!” (Cecily Strong).

