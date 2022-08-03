All 48 Emmys 2022 episode submissions revealed for 8 Best Comedy Series nominees

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the 48 episodes entered as 2022 Emmy Award submission for the eight Best Comedy Series nominees. Each program submits six episodes from this past season. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes entered for that category before marking their ballots.

The complete list of submission for this category below:

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Pilot,” “Light Bulb,” “Work Family,” “Step Class,” “Open House,” “Zoo Balloon”

“Barry” (HBO)

“forgiving jeff,” “limonada,” “all the sauces,” “710N,” “candy asses,” “starting now”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“The Five-Foot Fence,” “The Watermelon,” “IRASSHAIMASE!,” “What Have I Done?,” “Igor, Gregor & Timor,” “The Mormon Advantage”

“Hacks” (HBO)

“There Will Be Blood,” “Quid Pro Quo,” “The Captain’s Wife,” “Retired,” “The Click,” “The One, The Only”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Everything Is Bellmore,” “Interesting People on Christopher Street,” “How to Chew Quietly and Influence People,” “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “Ethan… Esther… Chaim,” “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“True Crime,” “How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors,” “The Boy From 6B,” “Fan Fiction,” “Double Time,” “Open & Shut”

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Goodbye Earl,” “Do the Right-est Thing,” “Rainbow,” “Man City,” “No Weddings and a Funeral,” “Inverting the Pyramid of Success”

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

“The Prisoner,” “The Casino,” “The Escape,” “The Wellness Center,” “A Farewell,” “The Portrait”

