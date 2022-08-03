All 48 Emmys 2022 episode submissions revealed for 8 Best Drama Series nominees

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the 48 episodes entered as 2022 Emmy Award submission for the eight Best Drama Series nominees. Each program submits six episodes from this past season. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes entered for that category before marking their ballots.

The complete list of submission for this category below:

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Carrot and Stick,” “Rock and Hard Place,” “Hit and Run,” “Black and Blue,” “Axe and Grind,” “Plan and Execution”

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door,” “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys,” “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird,” “The Theater and Its Double,” “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Santified,” “The Cousin of Death,” “Pick a God and Pray,” “You’re the Boss,” “Trouble the Water,” “A Hard Way to Go”

“Severance” (HBO)

“Good News About Hell,” “Half Loop,” “In Perpetuity,” “Defiant Jazz,” “What’s for Dinner?,” “The We We Are”

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Red Light, Green Light,” “Hell,” “Gganbu,” “VIPS,” “Front Man,” “One Lucky Day”

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“The Hellfire Club,” “Vecna’s Curse,” “The Monster and the Superhero,” “Dear Billy,” “The Dive,” “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

“Succession” (HBO)

“Secession,” “Retired Janitors of Idaho,” “What It Takes,” “Too Much Birthday,” “Chiantishire,” “All the Bells Say”

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

“Pilot,” “F Sharp,” “Saints,” “Flight of the Bumblebee,” “Doomcoming,” “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”

