Emmys 2022: In Memoriam will tearfully honor Betty White, Sidney Poitier, Anne Heche, Peter Scolari and dozens more

Producers of this Monday’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony have some difficult decisions to make about who to honor during the emotional In Memoriam segment. John Legend will perform “Pieces,” a new song he has written for the tribute. Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 Emmys for NBC at 8 p.m. ET; 5 p.m. PT.

Our list below includes almost 100 people who made a strong contribution to television and have died since mid-September of 2021 following the previous Emmys ceremony. Only about 40-45 of these people will probably be in the video segment. Certain to be featured will be TV Academy Hall of Fame members actress Betty White and director Jay Sandrich.Other prominent names almost certainly chosen are: Mary Alice (acting winner), Louie Anderson (acting winner), James Caan (acting nominee), Anne Heche (acting winner), Howard Hesseman (acting nominee), William Hurt (acting nominee), Gregory Itzin (acting nominee), Ray Liotta (acting winner), Burt Metcalfe (producing/directing/writing nominee), Robert Morse (acting winner), Sidney Poitier (acting nominee), Peter Scolari (acting winner), Dean Stockwell (acting nominee), Larry Storch (acting nominee) and Jean-Marc Vallee (producing/director winner).

IN MEMORIAM LIST (many will be included Monday night):

Robert Allan Ackerman (director)

Mary Alice (actor)

Louie Anderson (actor/comedian)

Peter Aykroyd (writer)

John Aylward (actor)

Marilyn Bergman (composer)

David Birney (actor)

Val Bisoglio (actor)

Taurean Blacque (actor)

Peter Bogdanovich (director/actor)

Johnny Brown (actor/comedian)

James Caan (actor)

Pat Carroll (actor)

Dick Carson (director)

Marvin J. Chomsky (director)

Tim Considine (actor)

Arlene Dahl (actor)

Emilio Delgado (actor)

David H. DePatie (animator)

Jerry Douglas (actor)

Tony Dow (actor)

Ralph Emery (host)

Willie Garson (actor)

Gilbert Gottfried (actor)

Clu Gulager (actor)

Philip Baker Hall (actor)

Estelle Harris (actor)

Anne Heche (actor)

Howard Hesseman (actor)

Dwayne Hickman (actor/executive)

Bo Hopkins (actor)

William Hurt (actor)

Gregory Itzin (actor)

Conrad Janis (actor)

Alan Kalter (announcer)

Robert A. Katz (producer)

Sally Kellerman (actor)

Ken Kragen (producer/manager)

Ray Liotta (actor)

Betty Lynn (actor)

Eddie Mekka (actor)

Burt Metcalfe (producer/director/writer)

Scoey Mitchlll (actor/producer)

Robert Morse (actor)

Roger E. Mosley (actor)

Michael Nesmith (actor/singer)

Nichelle Nichols (actor)

Nehemiah Persoff (actor)

Marc Pilcher (makeup/hair)

Sidney Poitier (actor/director)

Bob Rafelson (director/producer)

Kevin Rooney (writer)

Mitchell Ryan (actor)

Mort Sahl (comedian)

Jay Sandrich (director)

Peter Scolari (actor)

Vin Scully (announcer/host)

George Shapiro (manager/producer)

Liz Sheridan (actor)

Charles Siebert (actor)

Tony Sirico (actor)

Stephen Sondheim (composer)

Paul Sorvino (actor)

Dean Stockwell (actor)

Larry Storch (actor)

Joe E. Tata (actor)

James Michael Tyler (actor)

Gaspard Ulliel (actor)

Jean-Marc Vallee (director/producer)

Melvin Van Peebles (director/actor)

Tony Walton (production designer)

Fred Ward (actor)

David Warner (actor)

Diane Weyermann (documentarian)

Betty White (actor)

Tucker Wiard (editor)

Cara Williams (actor)

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions