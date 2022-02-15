Emmys 2022 predictions center now open! Which drama series and performers are you picking?

The Gold Derby predictions center event for the 2022 Emmys is now open. We’ve got hundreds of potential candidates available for you to pick in 16 categories for the drama, comedy and limited series/movie genres. More will be added when the Television Academy releases this year’s ballots in June.

Let’s first take a look at the drama categories to help you sort out what is available to predict:

Of last year’s nominees for Best Drama Series, winner “The Crown” will not be back in time for this year’s awards. That is the same fate for “The Boys,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Mandalorian.” Both “Lovecraft Country” and “Pose” ended their runs and will not be back, only leaving “Bridgerton” and “This Is Us” on the 2022 ballot.

This situation also affects many of the drama acting categories, with “The Crown” champs Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies out of the running. The only lead and supporting acting nominees from dramas who could be returning are Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”).

But there is good news for previous drama series and acting contenders that are now returning from a long absence. Look for the following on the summer ballot: “Better Call Saul” (Bob Odenkirk), “Euphoria” (Zendaya), “Killing Eve” (Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh), “The Morning Show” (Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon), “Ozark” (Jason Bateman, Laura Linney) and “Succession” (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong).

There are several dramas contending for a first season or attempting to finally break through with Emmy voters. Just a few of those include: “Bel-Air” (Jabari Banks), “Chapelwaite” (Adrien Brody), “1883” (Sam Elliott), “From” (Harold Perrineau), “Gaslit” (Sean Penn, Julia Roberts), “The Gilded Age” (Carrie Coon), “Loki” (Tom Hiddleston), “The Man Who Fell to Earth” (Chiwetel Ejiofor), “Outlander” (Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan), “Severance” (Patricia Arquette), “Shining Girls” (Elisabeth Moss), “61st Street” (Courtney B. Vance), “Slow Horses” (Gary Oldman), “Squid Game” (Lee Jung-jae), “Star Trek: Picard” (Patrick Stewart), “Suspicion” (Uma Thurman), “Tokyo Vice” (Ken Watanabe), “The Wheel of Time” (Rosamund Pike), “Yellowjackets” (Melanie Lynskey) and “Yellowstone” (Kevin Costner).

