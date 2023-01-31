Emmys 2023: Predict the nominees today for drama, comedy and limited categories

You can now predict the 2023 Emmy Awards nominees the earliest we’ve ever offered at Gold Derby. Make your picks in 16 categories for drama, comedy and limited series races.

For drama categories, “Succession” will be returning to defend its crown. Other 2022 nominees that will be back are “Better Call Saul” and “Yellowjackets.” That means things are wide open for other series since “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things” will not be competing in 2023.

For the comedy races, “Ted Lasso” will be going for three straight wins as Best Comedy Series. Other shows returning are “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry” (likely), “Hacks,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (likely), “Only Murders in the Building” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Assuming the likely series do return, only “Curb Your Enthusiasm” from the 2022 lineup will be gone.

For limited series, “The White Lotus” dominated in 2022, the new edition titled “The White Lotus: Sicily” will be in the drama races. Some of the programs doing well at recent awards events eligible for Emmys include “Black Bird,” “The English,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “A Friend of the Family,” “George and Tammy,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Patient” and “Welcome to Chippendales.” But there are many more projects debuting January through May which will be eligible.

