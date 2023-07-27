Emmys facts and figures: Best Drama Writing

The primetime Emmys were seven years old before the first award for what is now known as outstanding writing in a drama series was given out in 1955. That first year, the award was called best written dramatic material and the honor went to Reginald Rose for his CBS “Studio One” live drama “Twelve Angry Men,” which became an Oscar-nominated 1957 film, a play and 1997 Showtime movie. Rose also won two more Emmys for his work in 1962 and 1963 on the CBS drama series “The Defenders.

Though he’s been dead 48 years, Rod Serling still holds the record for the most wins by an individual. Serling won six in the various incarnations of the category

He first won in 1956 for NBC’s “Kraft Television Theatre” drama “Patterns,” which was remade as a feature film the same year. In 1957, he won again for his landmark CBS “Playhouse 90” drama “Requiem for a Heavyweight” and the following year for his “Playhouse 90” presentation “The Comedian.” He received the Emmy in 1960 and ’61 for his groundbreaking CBS anthology series “The Twilight Zone.” His final Emmy, then known as outstanding writing achievement in a drama-adaptation, was for the 1964 NBC “Bob Hope Chrysler Theatre” episode “It’s Mental Work.”

Jesse Armstrong, who has already won three Emmys for writing for HBO’s “Succession,” as well as two for best drama series, will become the second most winning scribe if he wins the statuette this year for the “Connor’s Wedding” episode.

HBO’s “The Sopranos” earned the most writing Emmy nominations with 21 and won the most with six.

NBC’s “Hill Street Blues” picked up 16 nominations, winning three. Forty years ago, “Hill Street Blues” dominated the category picking up all five nominations with David Milch’s “Trial By Jury” earning the honor.

And 29 years ago, all five nominations went to ABC’s “NYPD Blue,” with Ann Biderman winning for the “Steroid Roy” installment.

AMC’s “Mad Men” earned 15 nominations winning three consecutive Emmys in the writing category. Other series that have won three Emmys for writing include NBC’s “L.A Law” — David E. Kelley received consecutive Emmys — and “NYPD Blue.”

The last broadcast network series to win in the category was Fox’s “House” in 2005 when David Shore won for the “Three Stories” installment.

The first woman to win was Joanna Lee for her “The Thanksgiving Story” episode of CBS’ “The Waltons’ 49 years ago.

And the first black writer to receive a nomination was Louis Stamford Peterson in 1957 for the “Alcoa-Goodyear Playhouse” presentation “Joey,” starring Anthony Perkins and Kim Stanley. David Mills was nominated in 1996 and ’97 for “NYPD Blue,” followed by Shonda Rhimes in 2006 for ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” with Steven Canals and Janet Mock for the series’ finale of FX’s ‘Pose” and Mischa Green for the “Sundown” episode of HBO’s “Lovecraft County” both in 2021. However, no black writer has yet won in this category.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions