Starring in a new show is the best way to win an Emmy

Whatever the outcome of the 2021 Primetime Emmys, the ceremony is already predestined to be extraordinary in that there is no potential for back-to-back acting wins. That is, none of last year’s eight winning performances in the continuing series categories are in contention this time around. Discounting James Spader’s repeat Best Drama Actor victories as the same character on two different shows (“The Practice,” 2004 and “Boston Legal,” 2005), this is the first such occurrence in the 73-year history of the awards.

As usual, the TV academy has nominated a range of both fresh and seasoned work this year, with the 22 lead contenders representing 17 series that either just started, just ended, or fit somewhere in between. Determining which four performers will emerge triumphant may come down to which have been playing their characters for the longest (or shortest) amounts of time, as analysis of past champions indicates eye-opening season-related trends in each category.

The two comedy lead prizes, which were first bestowed for specific performances in 1954, have most often gone to actors who had only played their roles for one season. Those cases account for 22% of the Best Comedy Actor and Actress wins to date, with the male and female ratios being 1:4.6 and 1:2.8, respectively. 17% of victories across both categories have been for second seasons, 12% each for third, fourth, and fifth, and 11% for sixth. The remaining 14% have been for seventh seasons and beyond. 15% of these wins have come for final seasons, with those seasons’ numbers having ranged from one to 11.

Of the 10 lead performers recognized for their comedic work this year, four are up for their shows’ inaugural seasons: first-timers Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), previous “Saturday Night Live” nominee Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”), and three-time winner Jean Smart (“Hacks”). Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”) and Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) are both nominated for their series’ third seasons, while Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross both scored bids for the seventh season of “Black-ish.” Rounding out the lists are Allison Janney (“Mom,” season eight) and William H. Macy (“Shameless,” season 11).

The drama lead awards have also most often gone to actors who have played their characters for just one season. These cases represent 35% of all Best Drama Actor and Actress triumphs, with the respective male and female ratios being 1:1.3 and 1:2.9. 19% of drama lead wins have been for second seasons, 16% for third, and 14% for fourth. The other 16% have come for fifth seasons and beyond. 15% of these performers have been honored for final seasons, with numbers ranging from one to eight.

Of the dozen stars nominated for dramatic acting this year, one-third represent new shows: Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”), Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), and Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”). 2019 winner Billy Porter and Emmy newcomer Mj Rodriguez both earned bids for the third season of “Pose,” while Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, and Josh O’Connor are all up for the fourth season of “The Crown.” Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) also represents her series’ fourth season, as does Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), although the latter’s program can be considered a reboot, as its third season ended over a decade ago and followed an entirely different cast of characters. The final male competitor is Sterling K. Brown, who is nominated for the fifth season of “This Is Us” four years after winning for the first.

Most of 2021’s lead nominees took their final bows within the past year, as “The Kominsky Method,” “Lovecraft Country,” “Mom,” “Pose,” “Shameless,” and “Shrill” all ended their runs. Colman, Corrin, O’Connor, and Page will also no longer be playing their characters, although “The Crown” and “Bridgerton” will be carrying on without them. If either “Lovecraft Country” star prevails, they will join a group of six lead actors who bagged trophies despite their shows ending after a single season. The ones who achieved this feat most recently were James Earl Jones (“Gabriel’s Fire,” 1991) and Richard Kiley (“A Year in the Life,” 1988).

The winners of this year’s Best Actor and Actress awards will be revealed during the 73rd Primetime Emmys ceremony, airing September 19 on CBS and Paramount+.

