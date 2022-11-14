‘Empire of Light’ trailer: Sam Mendes’ heartfelt charmer could bring Olivia Colman back to Oscars

Searchlight Pictures has released a trailer for its new film “Empire of Light” from writer/director/producer Sam Mendes ahead of its December 9 theatrical release. The heartfelt charmer tells the story of a fledgling English cinema during the 1980s that aspires to reach the greatest of its early years. “This whole place is for people who want to escape, people who don’t belong anywhere else,” declares Toby Jones‘ Norman, the theater’s perfectionist projectionist, as the camera settles on Olivia Colman‘s Hilary, an introverted front-of-house manager longing for so much more in life than to sell stale popcorn. Watch the “Empire of Light” trailer above.

Of course, awards prognosticators have been wondering since the Telluride Film Festival whether “Empire of Light” will be the vehicle that brings Colman back to the Oscars. The English performer staged a massive upset four years ago when she won the 2018 Best Actress Oscar for “The Favourite” over perceived front-runner Glenn Close of “The Wife.” In the years since, Colman nabbed bids for “The Father” (supporting, 2020) and “The Lost Daughter” (lead, 2021), so “Empire of Light” could be her fourth Oscar nomination in just five years. (She is currently in Gold Derby’s Top 7 predictions for Best Actress.)

As Hilary, Colman gets to sink her teeth into playing a quiet woman who says more with her expressions than with her mouth. “I do feel a bit numb, I suppose,” she tells her doctor in the video clip. When a new employee joins the Empire, a confident young man named Stephen (played by Micheal Ward), Hilary tries to push her romantic feelings to the side — because why would someone like him ever fancy someone like her?

“Here’s to the future,” Stephen tells Hilary as they bond on the rooftop of the Empire on New Year’s Eve. “Here’s to getting back up. And here’s to coming home.” We also see images of Hilary and Stephen spending time together outside of work, as he strips down at the beach and runs into the ocean.

Mendes is no stranger to the Academy Awards, winning for directing the psychological thriller “American Beauty” (1999) and being nominated for writing, directing and producing the war epic “1917” (2020). “Empire of Light” would bring the filmmaker his first Oscar bids for a romantic drama.

Besides Colman, Ward and Jones, the “Empire of Light” cast is rounded out by Colin Firth as Mr. Ellis, Tom Brooke as Neil, Tanya Moodie as Delia, Hannah Onslow as Janine, Crystal Clarke as Ruby, Monica Dolan as Rosemary Bates, Sara Stewart as Brenda, Ron Cook as Mr. Cooper and Justin Edwards as Jim Booth.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions