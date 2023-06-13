Eric Dawson on how the story is the main ‘star’ of ‘Dahmer’ and what that meant for the casting process [Exclusive Video Interview]

One of the main trademarks of a Ryan Murphy project is that its cast includes at least a handful of former, if not frequent, collaborators of the renowned writer, producer and director. And Netflix’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is no exception. But you might be surprised to hear that the vast majority of the true crime drama’s large ensemble consists of new additions to Murphy’s universe.

“It’s been fantastic over the years to sort of create this acting troupe that we go to, and we see them do all sorts of different things. And [on] this show, I think there [were] 250 actors in total, and I think 240 of them were sort of new to the Ryan Murphy world,” the show’s Emmy-winning casting director (“Glee”), Eric Dawson, reveals to Gold Derby during a recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). “So that was really sort of great fun, to bring new people in and introduce them to some new people.”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the first iteration of the “Monster” anthology series from co-creators Murphy and Ian Brennan and dramatizes the dark and disturbing story of the titular serial killer and sex offender (played by Emmy winner Evan Peters). While the show depicts the life and heinous crimes of the infamous mass murderer — who killed 17 boys and young men between 1978 and 1991 — it also delves into the stories of some of his victims, as well as into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the nefarious psychopath to go on a multiyear killing spree.

SEE Why you shouldn’t sleep on ‘Dahmer’ standout Rodney Burford Jr. at the Emmys

For Murphy, the “star” of the series was ultimately the story itself, which is why he didn’t feel it was necessary to populate it with “a bunch of big stars,” Dawson avows. Hence, with the exception of some few cast members, all actors ultimately cast on the show landed their parts through traditional auditions.

Among those was Rodney Burford, who plays Tony Hughes — a deaf and gay Black man with big ambitions whose life comes to a tragic halt after he encounters and is killed by Dahmer in 1991 — on the show and has become its breakout star. Landing on the relative newcomer for the part of Hughes was, however, a months-long journey for Dawson and his team.

“It was a difficult role because… we knew what Tony Hughes looked like. [The] age was very specific, [he was a] slight, handsome model; black, gay, deaf,” the casting director says. “And Ryan was smart in that he gave us the material very early on. And I think it was probably months that we looked, and we immediately sort of went through the acting channels, and there was not an appropriate person that was, like, represented by an agent and a manager. And Rodney had done like a reality television show [‘Deaf U’], but hadn’t done a lot of acting. And unfortunately, it was also at the beginning of the pandemic, so we couldn’t even be in rooms with people… So it was sort of hard to manage the auditions. And I think by the time we showed Rodney’s tape to Ryan, I think it was maybe at least the third attempt at it — because we’d gone back and given him notes [as] to how better to present it.”

But for Dawson, that long, difficult search for the right actor was absolutely worth the effort. “I think that was probably one of the highlights of the entire season for me,” he admits, “because I was so scared of casting that role incorrectly. And it ended up being a breakout role. And [Burford] was just great.”

SEE Interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

Casting Peters as Dahmer was, as you might expect, a very different experience, since the 36-year-old — a staple of Murphy’s “American Horror Story” anthology series — was handpicked for the part by Murphy, Dawson & Co. But that doesn’t mean the process didn’t present its own set of challenges.

“Evan was unavailable. When we started, he was doing ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 [‘Double Feature’] in Massachusetts — and that was during the pandemic. And so we were going to shoot this on the West Coast, so it was almost an impossibility that he was going to be able to do this,” Dawson divulges. “So I went out and searched the world for other choices, knowing that we really would’ve loved to have Evan do it… So we went through the whole process, we saw all these wonderful actors, and then, at the end of the day, Ryan says, ‘Let’s see if we can make it work with that, we have to give it a shot.’ And so, somehow, in the middle of the pandemic, we moved [Peters] back and forth between coasts, and it was a great decision.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?