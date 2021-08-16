Eric Kripke (‘The Boys’ showrunner): Our ‘superheroes are the most famous people on the planet, but they also can kill you’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We put a lot of subtext and commentary in the show, and the fact that people seem to be responding to it is just very, very gratifying,” admits Emmy-nominated showrunner Eric Kripke about the commercial and critical success of his Amazon Prime action drama “The Boys.”

We talked with Kripke as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2021 Emmy nominees. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Boys” is the writer/director’s wickedly satirical take on the superhero genre and corporate America’s obsession with wealth and power. The series is an explosive cautionary tale that explores what happens when revered superheroes abuse their unlimited powers. Its large ensemble includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr, with Aya Cash joining the cast last season.

“The Boys” is often celebrated for how unapologetically subversive and provocative it is about how power corrupts people. The corporate stooges pulling the strings behind the superheroes in the public eye are portrayed as craven, self-serving and shameless. As these rogue superheroes abuse their powers, the show shines a light on celebrity and commodity and the cult of personality, materialism, fame and greed, while aiming to thoroughly entertain the audience at the same time.

“Corporations are not interested in anything but their stock price, no matter what they convey to the public,” Kripke muses. “We happened to have the metaphor for our exact moment, which is the cross-section of celebrity and authoritarianism. These superheroes are the most famous people on the planet, but they also can kill you. And they’re all about maintaining their version of order at the behest of the corporation. So we felt actually like in this day and age in this world, how can you be handed something that can be so cutting about the world we live in and how can you not take that as far as you can take it.”

Kripke has a wealth of experience producing and writing genre television, like the long-running CW hit “Supernatural” before moving on to the Amazon blockbuster, for which he received a WGA nomination earlier this year before the eight-episode sophomore edition of show scored five Emmy nominations (up from a single nomination last season), including for Best Drama Series, Best Drama Writing, Best Special Visual Effects, Best Music and Lyrics (for the tune “Never Truly Vanish”) and Best Sound Mixing.

