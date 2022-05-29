Ethan Tobman (‘Pam and Tommy’ production designer): ‘I can’t believe I got to build a bed that was 24 feet wide and 16 feet deep’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The bedroom was a set that just kept on giving,” says Ethan Tobman, the production designer for Hulu’s limited series “Pam & Tommy.” “Very early on I found a suite inside a luxury yacht. Something about the fact that these lives came undone on a boat, and the excess of the 90s, and the nouveau riche of Hollywood stardom that this couple experienced just brought me to this excessive bedroom on the water. I can’t believe I got to build a bed that was 24 feet wide and 16 feet deep.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Based on the 2014 Rolling Stone article “Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape” by Amanda Chicago Lewis, the Hulu series follows the turbulent marriage of actress Pamela Anderson (played by Lily James) and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stan) after their honeymoon sex tape is stolen and eventually launched on the internet for millions to see.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize everything on this TV show was built,” Tobman explains. “The house, Seth Rogen‘s apartment, Taylor Schilling‘s apartment, the porn studios, the law offices, ‘The Tonight Show,’ the ‘Barb Wire’ premiere. It’s all on stages and part of the reason for that is access. When you look at Pam and Tommy’s actual home it wasn’t that large. It wasn’t that ostentatious or impressive. Tommy’s home immediately subsequent to the breakup is. Pam’s house immediately subsequent to the breakup was as well. But we have this idea of how they lived together and it wasn’t quite how the house actually looked. We decided as a team to create a house that was more visually interesting for the story, but also reflected who they became.”

Tobman and his team became convinced the best way to tell this story was to make everything around Pam and Tommy a little bit larger than life. “Everything became customized,” he says. “The sofa is a 19 foot diameter, we called it the tootsie roll, brown leather. The carpet that it’s on is 24 feet in diameter. The curved table around it is 23 feet in diameter. It just kept going on and on. It works because they feel so small in this giant, excessive environment that they’ve created for themselves. As the story goes on, the house becomes a prison.”

